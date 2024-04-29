Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

The potential for developing inter-parliamentary partnership was the main topic of the talks between Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerlik Ali and the Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Senate of the Romanian Parliament, Titus Corlățean, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the discussions, the participants explored a range of potential areas for collaboration, both bilaterally and multilaterally. They expressed a mutual interest in deepening the existing ties between Astana and Bucharest.





The sides devoted particular attention to the discussion of political and socio-economic reforms, the implementation of which is being carried out on the initiative of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In particular, the Romanian side was informed about the reforms aimed at strengthening the protection of human rights and freedoms, statehood, as well as improving the well-being of the people.





Along with this, the multilateral agenda of the negotiations included an exchange of views on a wide range of current issues on the international and regional agenda, as well as cooperation in the Kazakhstan-EU and Central Asia-EU format. At the same time, proposals for the participation of the Kazakh delegation in the 31st annual session of the OSCE PA, which will be held from June 29 to July 3, 2024 in Bucharest, were also considered.





At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to regularly "synchronize watches" in order to find new niches in the investment, energy, transport, logistics and tourism sectors.