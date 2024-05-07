06.05.2024, 10:54 5886
Kostenko mine worker awarded Yenbek Danky Order, III Degree
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award underground electrician of the Kostenko mine of the Qarmet JSC Aibar Kossanov the Yenbek Danky Order, III Degree, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
As earlier reported, 187 workers have been evacuated from the Kostenko coalmine in Karaganda due to a fire that broke out on the 4th conveyor drift of K3 coalbed.
Aibar Kossanov managed to extinguish the smoke formation using emergency fire extinguishing equipment.
Smoke spread was eliminated at 07:45 pm. Despite that, a decision was taken to evacuate 194 miners who were underground at the moment.
06.05.2024, 21:18 5371
Counselor at Kazakh embassy in UAE to be recalled due to assault allegations made by his wife
A social media post with pictures and video proof of abuse provided by Karina Mamash, the wife of the counselor at the embassy in the UAE, Saken Mamash, was posted today on the page of fund for victims of violence NeMolchi.kz. The fund requested urgent response by the authorities in ensuring the safety of Karina and taking necessary actions against the diplomat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan responded by recalling the accused to back Kazakhstan, Kazinfrorm News Agency correspondent reports.
We are urgently recalling this employee to Kazakhstan. Now law enforcement agencies will deal with his case," the Ministry said in a statement regarding the situation with violence against the diplomat’s wife.
Karina reached out to the foundation NeMolchi.kz (Don’t be silent) with a message and provided evidence of the abuse, which, according to her, has been going on for 10 years.
Dina, hello! I am Mamash Karina Gosmanovna. I declare that I have been subjected to violence for 10 years. I want my husband to be deprived of his diplomatic status and put in prison for all the abuses that he committed against me. Physical, sexual, emotional, economic, domestic, domestic violence", she said in the message.
The recent law on domestic violence against women and children signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on April 15, is yet to come into power.
06.05.2024, 17:33 5531
Over 50,000 flood victims return their homes after floods
Water pump-out works are ongoing around-the-clock in Kulsary town of Atyrau region, city of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region after devastating floods hit ten regions of the country, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.
Bank protection works are underway in Kuilys, Belsher, Zhaissanbay villages of Irgiz district in Aktobe region. Water level on the Torgai river is monitored hourly. The situation is under special control," Official Spokesperson of the Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip said at a briefing.
Floodwater was pumped out from 9,445 residential buildings and 3,186 household territories. More than 50,000 people returned their homes. 5,568 people are staying in the temporary evacuation shelters," Askar Sharip added.
Flood relief efforts involve 11,502 people, 1,298 specialized vehicles, 329 pieces of water pumping equipment, 68 boats and six aircraft.
04.05.2024, 12:38 17211
48,750 people return homes in flood affected regions
48,750 people have already returned their homes in flood affected regions. This is what Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry Askar Sharip said a briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Flood situation stabilized in Altai district of the East Kazakhstan region. Water was pumped out from almost flooded households, with 370 sandbags used and 1,335 tons of inert materials laid. Water level on the rivers does not exceed a danger point. Bank protection works are ongoing in Atyrau region. Water has been pumped out from 176 households in Kulsary in the past five days," Askar Sharip said.
Water pumping work is underway in inundated territories of Petropavlovsk and Kyzylzhar district of the North Kazakhstan region.
Water has been pumped out from 8,378 residential buildings and 2,994 households. 48,750 people have already returned their homes. 14,251 people are involved in rescue and emergency operation as well as in flood relief efforts.
03.05.2024, 14:52 22966
8,821 staying at evacuation centers in N Kazakhstan
3,898 homes were affected by floods in North Kazakhstan with 2,830 still inundated. 14,388 people were evacuated. Of which 5,567 people already returned home, while 8,821 people are staying at temporary shelters, Kazinform News Agency reports.
3,443 families received one-time flood damage payments, representative of the region’s akimat Serik Gaissin said.
He added that 390 damaged homes were inspected. 23 of them will be repaired.
As stated there, construction of new housing for flood-affected people is underway in the region. 500 new houses will be built at large.
1,473 tons of humanitarian aid was delivered to North Kazakhstan from all over the country as well as from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
02.05.2024, 21:04 23561
Kazakhstan’s ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev arrested for 2 months
Ex-Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Turgumbayev has been arrested for two months, as per Astana city’s Specialized Court warrant as of April 30, 2024, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Prosecutor General’s Office.
Other information is not subject to disclosure in accordance with Article 201 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Earlier, the Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed detention of the former Kazakh Minister.
It was reported that on March 20 he was questioned by the prosecution authorities.
Upon completion of his accreditation at the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he returned to Astana where he became a criminal case defendant.
Yerlan Turgumbayev was the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan from 2019 to February 2022. Later, he was the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan for a six-month period, and in 2023, he was appointed the Advisor at the SCO RATS.
02.05.2024, 11:37 23961
43,015 flood-affected return home in Kazakhstan
43,015 flood-affected people returned home, while 6,338 are staying at temporary shelters across Kazakhstan. Water was pumped out from 7,710 homes and 2,844 household plots in North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency quotes Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip as saying.
Over 14,000 people, 1,529 pieces of equipment, 226 motor pumps, 100 floating crafts and six aircraft are deployed in flood relief operations.
He added for the past 24 hours water was pumped out from 70 homes in Atyrau region, 202,000 sandbags were laid to prevent flood damage.
29.04.2024, 08:31 36816
Government Apparatus takes part in Astana city-wide clean-up day
The Government and employees of the Government Apparatus of Kazakhstan took part in the city clean-up day, which took place within the framework of the republican ecological action ‘Taza Kazakhstan’ initiated by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, primeminister.kz reports.
Employees of the Government Apparatus headed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov planted about 150 saplings, including oak, birch, spruce, larch and others on the territory of EXPO.
Over 4.6 thousand tonnes of rubbish were removed during the 3 weeks of the environmental action. Over 50 thousand trees were planted in Astana. In total, about 1.1 million green plants are planned to be planted in the capital this year.
25.04.2024, 10:21 56511
700 pheasants released into Astana’s green belt territory
LLP Astana Ormany released 700 pheasants into the territory of ‘green belt’ of Astana, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local mayor's office.
The ‘green belt’ around the Kazakh capital became a home for various animals and bords, like hares, foxes, wolf cubs, partridges, hazelhens, and pheasants.
In 2024, we plan to release 1,800 pheasants into the wild. 700 birds have already been released, another 150 will be released in June, and 950 more - in September," local ecology official Azamat Zhanatayev says.
The birds are constantly monitored by the foresters of LLP Astana Ormany and are additionally fed in winter period.
