On the Third Meeting of the Arab Forum of Economics and Cooperation With the Countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev took part in the Third Session of the "Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan", organized by the League of Arab States (LAS) at the ministerial level, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In his speech, Deputy Minister Bakayev emphasised the Forum's critical role in the growth of interregional cooperation, noted the close historical ties that bind Central Asian nations, Azerbaijan and all of the Arab countries, together, as well as their shared spiritual and cultural values. He focussed specifically on the key pillars of contemporary bilateral cooperation.





In the areas of business, trade, investment, culture, and science, Kazakhstan's cooperative projects and initiatives with Arab nations were highlighted, as well as high interest in further deepening and expanding this cooperation was confirmed.





The head of Kazakhstan delegation put forward a number of specific proposals aimed at developing cooperation in economy, investment, finance, innovation, renewable energy, development of tourism and infrastructure, utilizing transit and transport potential, addressing environmental, water and food security challenges. Partners were invited to benefit from the Astana International Financial Center's distinctive services, which are unmatched in the Central Asian region.





Within the framework of world organizations, the countries of the two regions actively support each other and adhere to the same or similar political positions and views on the most pressing issues on the international agenda. Regarding the deteriorating situation in the Middle East that is raising serious concerns for the international community, Deputy Minister Bakayev reiterated Kazakhstan's resolute stance. In particular, the call for an end to the ongoing violence and mass destructions, promotion of international peace negotiations processes and initiatives, as well as strong support for resolving the conflict by the formula "Two Countries for Two Peoples" were clearly expressed.





In order to provide support to the Palestinian people, Kazakhstan last year made a significant financial contribution to the activities of relevant international organizations, as well as provided material humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.





At the forum, Deputy Minister Bakayev held bilateral meetings with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Soltan Al-Muraikhi, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit, as well as the heads of delegations of Tunisia and Algeria.





Following the Forum, the Doha Declaration was adopted.