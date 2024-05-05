This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods
Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1
President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft
Kazakhstan unveils National Guard air base
Kazakhstan creates modern gas processing industry
Agreements between the President of Kazakhstan and the Emir of Qatar allow us to jointly implement a number of mega-projects of key importance for the economy of our country. We are consistently moving towards the creation of a powerful modern gas industry in Kazakhstan. There should be no delays in the implementation of projects. All issues are under my personal control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Government considers measures to organise summer holidays for schoolchildren
Children will temporarily live in families in rural areas. One of the host parents must be a teacher. Providing children with a separate room with sanitary norms will be strictly monitored. A payment will be provided for the host families. In the family camps, children will be introduced to rural life, national traditions and cultural heritage. Excursions to historical sites will also be organised for them," Darhan Sapanov, deputy akim of the region, said.
It is necessary to provide for dissemination of the best experience in the regions. For us the most important aspect is to ensure the safety of children. Therefore, the interested state bodies and local akimats should work together on this. In addition to recreation and recuperation of children, it is necessary to pay special attention to the content of activities aimed at the comprehensive development of schoolchildren. The Ministry of Education should keep this issue under constant control. It is important to conduct a wide awareness-raising work among parents about the types of summer holidays provided," Tamara Duisenova said.
Government taken early measures to curb vegetable prices in off-season
Providing people with quality and inexpensive products is one of the main tasks of the Government and local authorities. We need direct supplies without intermediaries and price manipulation. Akims together with law enforcement agencies should ensure order and transparency in this matter," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
AIFC helped attract over $11bln of investments to Kazakhstan
State budget revenues reached nearly KZT 4.5 trillion for 3 months
