This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Supports Broadening Central Asia + Germany Partnership
relevant news
Kazakhstan and the United States Strengthen Cooperation in the Field of Disarmament and Non-proliferation
Strengthening Safety of Journalists Discussed in Almaty
Kazakhstan and Russia Discussed Co-operation on Latin American Direction
History of Strengthening of the Kazakh Statehood Aroused High Interest of Poland
Kazakhstan Develops Cooperation with the Countries of Latin America and the Caribbean
Astana Host the CICA Special Working Group Meeting
Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization
The principles of Astana Declaration, adopted fourteen years ago, from year to year retain their importance without losing its relevance. Today Valletta presides over the organization and responsibly fulfills this mission," said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Experts from Central Asia, S. Korea talk rare minerals
KIGAM is currently exploring lithium in Kazakhstan. After this, we plan to produce pyroxene in spodumene and eventually lithium cathode," Zholmagambetov told.
Currently, we produce high-purity manganese cathode, holding a 5 percent share of the global market. Next year, we aim to increase this share to 11 or 12 percent with two highly anticipated projects," Zholmagambetov added.
Most viewed
