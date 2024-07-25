Rural health care: Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of instructions on construction of medical facilities

Tell a friend

The issue of implementation of the National Project "Modernization of Rural Health Care" was considered in the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





The Minister of Health Akmaral Alnazarova reported on the fulfillment of tasks set by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase accessibility and improve the quality of medical care in rural areas. Akims of a number of regions reported on the situation in the regions.





According to the results of last year in Kazakhstan 99 objects of primary health care were built. This year's target is 556 medical and feldsher stations, as well as doctor's outpatient clinics. Currently, construction and installation works have been started on 322 objects, completed on 3, Akmaral Alnazarova reported. At the same time, the Ministry of Health together with the Ministry of Industry and Construction has fully completed the development and linking of design and estimate documentation with the receipt of conclusions of the state expert examination. In total, the National Project provides for the construction of 655 PHC facilities for the entire period of implementation. It is also envisaged to modernize 32 central district hospitals. Currently, the relevant work is underway at 10 facilities, and major repairs of 2 medical institutions have been completed. Over the period of 2023-2024, 656 medical workers have been employed at 152 health care facilities. At the same time, the total need for personnel within the framework of the National Project amounted to 1,100 medical workers.





During the Government session, reports of Akims of Karaganda and Almaty regions, Zhetysu region were heard. It was noted the lagging behind schedule and the need to strengthen and intensify the construction of PHC facilities in rural areas Thus, the largest number of health care organizations by the end of the year should be built in Karaganda region. At the same time, out of 78 planned for implementation, work has started only on one third of the facilities. In Zhetysu region only 75% of objects have signed contracts for construction and installation works.





Prime Minister emphasized that the implementation of the National Project, which is completed this year, is one of the priority tasks of the Government. The issue of fulfillment of the President's instruction on the construction of medical organizations in rural areas was considered earlier in February of this year. Over the past period a lot of work has been done, said Olzhas Bektenov - the state expert examination of design and estimate documentation of all projects has been completed, contractors have been identified, work has begun.





Akimats need to strengthen daily control over the timely and quality progress of construction of all facilities. I draw attention of akims of Karaganda, Aktobe, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Almaty regions and Zhetysu region. It should be taken into account that the construction season, especially for the northern regions, will soon be over. All objects should be delivered in due time. At the same time it is necessary to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements of construction," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





Prime Minister also stressed the need to continue work on the repair of multi-disciplinary district hospitals and to form a list of necessary medical equipment for quality equipment of health care organizations.





Head of the Government noted that 60.3 billion tenge had been allocated for the implementation of the National Project, over 21 billion of which the regions had already received. Financing of the remaining objects is being additionally worked out - to speed up the solution of this issue the relevant instructions have been given to specialized agencies. The Ministry of Health is tasked with monitoring the progress of construction with constant visits to the facilities until their completion.