Kazakhstan Advocates Strengthening International Cooperation to Combat Islamophobia at the UNESCO Platform

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Kazakhstan’s experience of promoting interethnic and interreligious accord, supporting the development of culture and education was highlighted at UNESCO during a panel discussion on "Combating Islamophobia: Advancing Human Rights through Education, Culture and Dialogue", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia (March 15), the event brought together Member States and representatives of UNESCO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, scholars and experts.





In his remarks at the event, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO, Ambassador Askar Abdrakhmanov highlighted the importance of strengthening international partnership in combating religious intolerance. "As a specialized agency of the United Nations dedicated to strengthening our shared humanity through the promotion of education, science, culture and communication, UNESCO plays an important role in the fight against Islamophobia within the framework of countering all forms of intolerance, racism, and discrimination," said the Kazakh diplomat.





In this context, he briefed the roundtable participants about the role of the triennial Congresses of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana in creating a sustainable platform for interreligious and intercultural dialogue.





He also spoke about measures to improve the quality, accessibility, and digitalization of education in Kazakhstan, as well as social support for citizens, including the experience of the re-integration of women and children returned from armed conflict zones in Syria and Iraq. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan’s practical actions have contributed meaningfully to the implementation of a wide range of measures to combat Islamophobia and other forms of intolerance.





Participants of the panel discussion agreed all on the valuable role of education and culture in promoting mutual understanding and respect for diversity.