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Kazakhstan Advocates Strengthening International Cooperation to Combat Islamophobia at the UNESCO Platform
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Telecommunications Infrastructure Development and Cybersecurity Issues Discussed in Geneva
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Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents discuss bilateral ties in telephone call
The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Sadyr Japarov for his support and the active engagement of observers from Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that the constitutional reforms are designed to enhance the efficiency of public administration and ensure the raising of citizens' well-being," the Akorda statement reads.
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Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Reform Presented in New Delhi
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The Prospects of Kazakh-Luxembourg Cooperation was Discussed in the Parliament of Luxembourg
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Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on success of constitutional referendum
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Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg
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Tokyo Places High Value on the Outcomes of the Kazakhstan President's Visit to Japan
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