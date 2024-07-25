Olzhas Bektenov visits Korzhyn village West Kazakhstan: number of builders involved in house construction increased by 30%

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov in West Kazakhstan region visited the most remote village Korzhyn of Karatoba district, affected by floods, primeminister.kz reports.





Here 90 single-family dwelling houses are being built to replace the destroyed ones, foundation works are fully completed. To date, 34 houses are at the stage of construction of walls, 56 houses are at the stage of roofing. The total readiness of the objects reaches 50%.





Earlier, on the instructions of Prime Minister, the number of workers at the site was increased by 30%. Today 288 people are working at the sites. Currently, the work is being carried out according to the schedule.





Olzhas Bektenov paid special attention to the quality of erected buildings.





There are 6 contracting organizations working in Korzhyn village. It was noted that in case of violation of the requirements of the approved construction standards in the production of construction, installation and repair and restoration work construction companies will be held liable.





According to the project, the houses have a strip foundation 400 mm thick, the height from the base of the foundation will be 1500 mm. The facing silicate red brick, expanded clay block and mineral wool board are used in the masonry walls. The project provides for engineering networks.





Prime Minister noted the importance of using materials of domestic production during construction and repair works.





Regarding social infrastructure: there is a school for 400 seats in the village, where repair work is currently underway. Additionally, a playground will be built for future residents of new buildings.





There should be no shortcomings in the work. The head of state instructed to ensure the appropriate quality of houses. Housing must be immediately connected to all engineering networks. At the same time, it is important to ensure the speedy restoration of road infrastructure and social facilities. Hospitals, schools and kindergartens should be built taking into account modern requirements of quality and technical equipment," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





A number of instructions have been given to the relevant ministries and Akimat.





For reference: In West Kazakhstan region on 775 houses construction has been started, 2 248 will be purchased on the secondary market, 1 383 objects are subject to repair. Works on repair of houses and dachas are executed on 82,3%. 59 contracting organizations have been identified for the construction of houses. 374 objects are being built in Uralsk and another 401 houses in rural areas. The overall readiness is 66%.





12 social institutions, 53 objects of transport infrastructure, 43 hydraulic structures were affected by waterlogging - all of them are under construction. The regional commission has finalized payments to flood victims. Thus, 9,994 families (3.7 billion tenge) received compensation in the amount of 100 monthly installments, 10,222 applicants (3.7 billion tenge) received up to 150 monthly installments, payments for fallen livestock owners reached 151 million tenge. The work on business compensation has been completed by 35%.