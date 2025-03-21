Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister

Images | Akorda

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of Kazatomprom Meirzhan Yussupov, during which the company’s new development strategy for 2025/34 was presented, Kazinform News Agency reports.





During the meeting on Friday, President Tokayev was briefed about Kazatomprom’s operating outcomes for 2024 as well as its short- and medium-term objectives and plans.





According to the press service of Akorda, Kazatomprom's uranium production stood at more than 23,000 tons and uranium sales at over 16,600 tons last year. The company posted a record consolidated revenue of 1.8 trillion tenge, a 26% on-year increase. It paid a total of 720 billion tenge in income taxes in 2024, 58% more than a year before.





The Kazakh President was informed about the global nuclear market situation, Kazatomprom’s efforts to seal new deals to supply natural uranium and seek investment projects. It was highlighted that 2024 marked Ulba-FA plant, Central Asia’s only fuel production facility for nuclear power plants, reaching its full design capacity of 200 tons of low-enriched uranium per year.





Kazatomprom revealed its new development strategy for 2025/34, set to boost the country’s mineral resource base. Last year, new licenses were obtained to mine uranium at sites with estimated reserves of 170,000 tons.





During the meeting, Yussupov spoke about the signing of memoranda in rare earth metals processing with Tajikistan, training of personnel for nuclear facilities with France as well as agreements on joint study of uranium exploration projects in Mongolia and Jordan.





President Tokayev was also briefed about Kazatomprom’s social projects for regional development and support, with the company providing over 3.7 billion tenge in 2024.





In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks relating to continued improvement of Kazatomprom’s operations as well as its part in socially significant projects.