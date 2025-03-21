19.03.2025, 14:22 20986
Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister
Images | primeminister.kz
The Head of State appointed Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Born in 1979 in Almaty is a graduate of the Adilet Higher Law School and Astana University.
Throughout his career, he worked in the oil and gas industry.
From June 21, 2023, up to the present has been serving as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.
As written before, Almassadam Satkaliyev was named the new Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency.
20.03.2025, 17:58 3456
Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of Kazatomprom Meirzhan Yussupov, during which the company’s new development strategy for 2025/34 was presented, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the meeting on Friday, President Tokayev was briefed about Kazatomprom’s operating outcomes for 2024 as well as its short- and medium-term objectives and plans.
According to the press service of Akorda, Kazatomprom's uranium production stood at more than 23,000 tons and uranium sales at over 16,600 tons last year. The company posted a record consolidated revenue of 1.8 trillion tenge, a 26% on-year increase. It paid a total of 720 billion tenge in income taxes in 2024, 58% more than a year before.
The Kazakh President was informed about the global nuclear market situation, Kazatomprom’s efforts to seal new deals to supply natural uranium and seek investment projects. It was highlighted that 2024 marked Ulba-FA plant, Central Asia’s only fuel production facility for nuclear power plants, reaching its full design capacity of 200 tons of low-enriched uranium per year.
Kazatomprom revealed its new development strategy for 2025/34, set to boost the country’s mineral resource base. Last year, new licenses were obtained to mine uranium at sites with estimated reserves of 170,000 tons.
During the meeting, Yussupov spoke about the signing of memoranda in rare earth metals processing with Tajikistan, training of personnel for nuclear facilities with France as well as agreements on joint study of uranium exploration projects in Mongolia and Jordan.
President Tokayev was also briefed about Kazatomprom’s social projects for regional development and support, with the company providing over 3.7 billion tenge in 2024.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks relating to continued improvement of Kazatomprom’s operations as well as its part in socially significant projects.
19.03.2025, 12:37 20666
Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker
Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz
Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Yerlan Koshanov highlighted the process of modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system in his remarks at the Thursday session of the chamber, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For thirty years, Kazakhstan was a country with a super-presidential system of governance. However, over time, this long-standing model led to a serious political crisis. This was largely due to the excessive concentration of power and wealth in the hands of specific groups and one individual, which frustrated society and hindered the country's development. As a result, three years ago, it became crucial to initiate the modernization of the political system and move away from a situation where all power was concentrated in one hands," Speaker Koshanov stressed.
In his words, in many countries, the transfer and delegation of supreme power to other political institutions still spark various debates and discussions. In Kazakhstan, however, the President, on his own initiative, redistributed some powers and introduced a single seven-year term for a president, thereby ending the era of the super-presidential model.
In other words, the previous political architecture and governing principles were ‘reset’ in the country," said Koshanov. "A completely new model of state-political structure was formed, with an optimal balance between branches of power"".
Now, alongside the President, there are revamped institutions such as the Parliament, Government, Constitutional Court, and political parties, all equipped with the necessary powers and enjoying public trust. Clear contours of a social state are emerging, where every action is imbued with respect for law and order. From this moment on, a Just Kazakhstan is no longer a slogan but a real possibility," the Majilis Speaker noted.
18.03.2025, 20:55 21531
Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Images | primeminister.kz
The President was briefed on the country's socio-economic development, work to create new points of growth and implement economic reforms. In January-February this year, the economy grew by 5.4%, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister also reported on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State at the fourth meeting of the National Kurultai, concerning the implementation of major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalisation and human capital development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on flood control measures within the framework of the work of the Republican headquarters. The situation is monitored round-the-clock. Over 37,000 employees and 13,000 pieces of equipment have been trained.
Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue work to support the real sector of the economy, attract investment and improve social policy.
18.03.2025, 19:30 40566
Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Tuesday afternoon, Akorda reports.
Bektenov briefed the Kazakh President on the social and economic development of the country, ongoing work to harness new growth opportunities and efforts towards economic reforms. It was stated that Kazakhstan’s economic expansion stood at 5.4% in January-February this year.
The Kazakh Premier also delivered a report on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State following the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), relating to major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization and human capital development.
President Tokayev was also informed of flood control measures the Republican Headquarters takes. It was highlighted that monitoring the flood situation round the clock is in place as well as that over 37,000 personnel and 13,000 vehicles are on standby.
In conclusion, the Kazakh President set tasks to continue supporting the real sector of economy, promoting investments and enhancing the social policy.
18.03.2025, 17:21 41171
President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Telegram channel of Advisor of the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the sitting, there was a detailed discussion with critical remarks addressed to all relevant government bodies.
The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.
President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of "Law and Order".
He stressed the exceptional relevance of ensuring food and environmental security, as well as the development of digital tools and artificial intelligence in order to address the issues of concern for the country's citizens.
The Head of State instructed the Government to focus its efforts on implementing the program for building a Just Kazakhstan in the interests of the entire society.
Earlier, it was reported that during the sitting President Tokayev pointed out that national security strategy development should be assessed by specific results.
18.03.2025, 16:26 40801
Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan has announced the appointment of Almassadam Satkaliyev as the Chairman of the newly established Nuclear Energy Agency, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Satkaliyev has been relieved of his duties as the Energy Minister by the corresponding decree signed by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy and so on.
In 2021-2023, he took up the post of the Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna.
In April 2023, Satkaliyev was appointed as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency.
18.03.2025, 15:25 41036
Tokayev signs decree establishing Nuclear Energy Agency
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan signed on Tuesday a decree on steps for further improvement of public administration in Kazakhstan, providing for establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The decree signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes the Nuclear Energy Agency a state body directly subordinated and accountable to the President of Kazakhstan, assuming the functions and powers of the Energy Ministry in the subsoil use area, especially uranium mining, use of nuclear energy, ensuring radiological protection of people, creation and operation of a Semipalatinsk Nuclear Safety Zone.
The Kazakh Presidential Administration Office is set to submit for consideration the draft regulations and organizational regulations for the Agency, reads the decree.
Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on the NPP project on October 6 last year. The majority of voters, totaling 71.12% (5,561,937 people), supported the construction, while 26.13% (2,045,271 people) opposed it. Voter turnout reached 63.66%, with a total of 7,820,204 participants.
18.03.2025, 15:19 40021
National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President
The Head of State chaired a regular meeting of the Kazakh Security Council, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Those attending debated the results of the implementation of the 2021-2025 national security risk management action plan in 2024 that was adopted for the development of the national security strategy.
The Government members and heads of concerned state bodies reported on achieving the main indicators.
They also discussed issues that need further consideration concerning social, economic, environmental and information security.
The Head of State stressed the national security strategy fulfillment should be assessed on tangible results of great importance for the society.
Following the meeting, the President set state bodies certain tasks.
