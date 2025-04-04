02.04.2025, 21:41 18201
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
The death toll from the earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 2,886, with 4,639 injured, while 373 people remain missing as search efforts for survivors continue, WAM reports.
The 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing extensive damage in the capital, Naypyidaw, as well as in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city.
Myanmar on Monday declared seven days of national mourning over a powerful earthquake of a 7.7-magnitude that struck central Myanmar last Friday.
03.04.2025, 16:40 6311
China successfully launches new satellite
China sent a new satellite into space on Thursday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Xinhua reports.
The satellite, Tianping-3A 02, was launched at 10:12 a.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.
The satellite will be primarily used for the calibration of ground-based radar equipment and radar cross section (RCS) measurement. It will support imaging experiments for ground-based optical equipment and monitoring tests of the low-orbit space environment, while also providing services for atmospheric space environment measurement and orbital prediction model correction.
The launch marks the 568th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
03.04.2025, 14:05 6106
Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 3,000 as rescuers search for survivors
Images | aa.com.tr
Rescuers continued efforts to reach survivors as the death toll from last Friday's strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar exceeded 3,000 with hundreds still missing, state media reported on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Fatalities rose to 3,003 on Wednesday, with 4,515 injured and 351 missing, Myanmar's Embassy in Japan said on Facebook.
At least 15 were killed, while 72 others remain missing in neighboring Thailand after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed due to the earthquake with the epicenter in the Sagaing region of Myanmar.
The massive earthquakes with magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 last Friday struck mostly the Southeast Asian nation's central region -- home to 28 million people -- toppling buildings, and leaving communities without food, water, and shelter.
Weather authorities have forecast unseasonal rains beginning on April 11, which could present a new challenge for rescue and aid workers trying to reach people in the civil war-stricken country.
Some 53 aid flights have so far landed in Myanmar, while over 1,900 rescue workers arrived from 15 countries, including Southeast Asian neighbors, as well as China, India, and Russia.
On Wednesday, the country's ruling military declared a three-week ceasefire against rebels to allow rescue operations.
A statement by the military said the truce, to last until April 22, would facilitate relief operations in the wake of the disaster.
The move came after a major rebel alliance declared a ceasefire on Tuesday to assist the humanitarian efforts.
Myanmar has experienced 66 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 7.5 since Friday, according to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
02.04.2025, 19:43 18256
Explosion at fireworks warehouse in India kills at least 21
An explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in western India left 21 people dead and several others injured on Tuesday, officials said, WAM reports.
The fiery blast sent chunks of rock, metal and body parts flying far from the factory complex in the town of Deesa in Gujarat state.
There was a huge blast in the factory, causing the concrete roof to collapse," government spokesman Rishikesh Patel said, confirming many deaths and injuries.
The force of the explosion was so powerful that people were reportedly hurled 200 to 300 metres away from the site.
01.04.2025, 21:43 29731
Myanmar junta chief says quake death toll rises to 2,700: reports
Images | kyodonews.net
The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck central Myanmar has risen to more than 2,700, with over 4,500 people injured, the country's military chief said Tuesday, according to local media reports, Kyodo reports.
As aftershocks, a shortage of heavy machinery and an intermittent supply of electricity continue to hamper search and rescue operations, junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the number of the dead is expected to exceed 3,000, adding that more than 440 people are missing, local media reported.
Rescue teams from China and Russia have started their operations in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, near the epicenter of the magnitude 7.7 quake that hit in the early afternoon on Friday. Other countries including Thailand, India and Singapore have dispatched rescuers to the quake-hit country.
Search efforts also continued in Bangkok, with the death toll in Thailand rising to 20 on Tuesday.
Many of those killed in the neighboring country were crew members working at a high-rise building under construction in the Thai capital, rescue operation agencies said, adding about 80 people are still missing.
The Thai industry ministry has launched an investigation at the site of the collapsed building as the steel used in its construction could have been substandard, according to ministry officials.
01.04.2025, 19:54 29531
China successfully launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
China successfully sent a test satellite for satellite internet technology into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in the country's northwest, on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.
The satellite was launched at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.
Test satellites for satellite internet technology are primarily used to conduct technical verification and experiments, including mobile-to-satellite broadband connections and the integration of space-ground networks.
The launch marks the 567th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.
01.04.2025, 14:55 29316
63 hospitalized after Malaysia pipeline fire
A total of 112 people have been affected by the gas pipeline fire, with 63 requiring hospitalization, local police said following a huge gas pipeline fire early Tuesday in Selangor state near the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, Xinhua reports.
Firefighters are battling the fire in Puchong district in Selangor after receiving a distress call at 8:23 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
In addition to the affected individuals, at least 49 homes have been damaged, Selangor Deputy Police Chief Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan told a press briefing.
Meanwhile, the Smart Selangor Operation Center said in a statement that the main gas pipeline has been shut off and the fire will be completely extinguished once the remaining gas burns out.
Highway operator Plus Malaysia Berhad said several key sections of the Elite highway have been closed, with traffic being diverted to safer routes.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim instructed the state government to help the victims of the incident.
I ask that the state government and the agencies involved to provide appropriate assistance to the evacuated victims," he said in a brief statement.
01.04.2025, 10:59 29086
Allied Relations Treaty between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan enters into force
Images | uza.uz
Following bilateral talks, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the foreign ministers of both countries signed a Protocol and exchanged instruments of ratification, officially bringing into force the Treaty on Allied Relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, UzA reports.
The treaty was initially signed during a high-level bilateral summit held on April 18 last year in the city of Dushanbe.
The document takes effect from the date of the exchange of ratification instruments.
Earlier it was reported that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had signed the Treaty on junction point of state borders.
31.03.2025, 21:06 36786
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan sign Treaty on junction point of state borders
Following the trilateral meeting of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Treaty on the junction point of the state borders of the three states and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship were signed today in Khujand, Kabar reports.
The press service of the Kyrgyz president said that the heads of state emphasized that the signing of these documents symbolizes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, and also serves as an example of constructive dialogue and effective cooperation in Central Asia.
The agreements reached open up new prospects for strengthening mutual trust, maintaining stability and developing integration processes in the region.
In addition, the leaders of the three countries took part in the opening ceremony of a symbolic stele installed at the junction point of the state borders of the three countries. The ceremony was held via videoconference from Khujand.
During the ceremony, the heads of state simultaneously pressed a button installed on a special stand. After that, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the Deputy Prime Ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan cut the ribbon, officially opening the stele.
The stele represents the friendship of peoples and symbolizes a new era of cooperation, trust and good neighborliness between the countries after the final settlement of border issues.
