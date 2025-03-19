This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector
President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting
Almassadam Satkaliyev named new Chairman of Nuclear Energy Agency
Tokayev signs decree establishing Nuclear Energy Agency
National security strategy development should be assessed by concrete results, Kazakh President
Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024
Last year a significant contribution to gross value added was given by the development of computer games - this is about 460 billion tenge. Last year, the output of Kazakhstani films grew by 58 per cent. Among the top 10 box office films, every second film was a domestic production. Collections from foreign and domestic films were roughly equalised. This indicates the growing interest of viewers in national content.
Kazakhstan to develop 2026-2030 creative industries development concept
Kazakhstan to build 200 new schools in 2025
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on fulfilment of President's instructions voiced at IV meeting of National Kurultai
Head of State in his speech at the IV National Kurultai defined the vector of development of the country for the near future in the sphere of domestic policy and economy. Attention was paid to many important issues related to economic growth, implementation of major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalisation and human capital development. The main thing is to qualitatively implement the President's instructions," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Additional proposals have been worked out, allowing to solve some issues in a cardinal way. At the same time, we should focus as much as possible on optimal spending of budgetary funds and ensuring the revenue part of the republican budget," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised. The corresponding instruction was given to the Ministry of Finance together with the interested state bodies.
Head of State instructed the Government to start construction of a new motorway from Astana through the Turgai region with access to the Trans-Caspian transport corridor. The Ministry of Transport should promptly update previously developed feasibility studies and design and construction plans, determine the sources of financing and start construction already this year," Prime Minister noted.
