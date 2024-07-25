Olzhas Bektenov checks construction of houses and restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected villages of Aktobe region

Images | primeminister.kz

Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov within the framework of his working trip to Aktobe region familiarized with the pace of construction of new houses for flood-affected residents of Temir and Uil districts, primeminister.kz reports.





The execution of instructions on acceleration of works, mobilization of forces and special equipment, given to the Akimat and the relevant ministry on July 17 this year at the meeting on the restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods was checked.





Olzhas Bektenov inspected the houses under construction in the village of Karatal, Uil district, for which previously raised issues of lagging behind schedule by 15-25 days. As a result of floods in the village 210 buildings were damaged, their inspection is fully completed. Sixty houses were bought out on the secondary market for villagers. Relevant payments have been made for 18 real estate objects subject to repair. The construction of 132 houses to replace those recognized unfit for housing is underway in the village.





Prime Minister familiarized himself with the provision of contracting companies with special equipment and labor resources. At the moment the foundation of all 132 houses has been poured, 120 houses have completed wall laying works, 65 houses are covered with roofing, 30 houses are undergoing internal construction and installation works. Olzhas Bektenov instructed to attract additional forces and special equipment to the construction sites.





In Temir district Prime Minister checked the progress of construction of houses in the village of Kumsai. As a result of floods here 46 residential houses were damaged. The villagers were settled in 18 houses purchased for them, 7 houses were repaired. he construction of 21 new houses is underway, and at the moment the wall laying works are fully completed. 9 future new buildings are covered with roofing, in 6 of them internal construction and installation works are underway.





The Deputy Akim of Aktobe region Asylbek Esenbaev reported to the Prime Minister on the current situation in the region with the restoration of housing, infrastructure and payment of compensation.





Infrastructure and residential houses were severely damaged by floods. The resident has instructed to reconstruct roads and social facilities, to restore and build new houses. These instructions must be fulfilled as soon as possible. For this purpose akimats are given full support from the Government and line ministries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





Bektenov dwelt separately on the condition of hydraulic structures located in the region. Thus, 15 out of 206 structures were destroyed. The necessary work is currently being carried out to eliminate the consequences of floods. In order to prepare for the flood period of 2025, he gave instructions to speed up all the processes on hydraulic structures, as well as to eliminate the existing risks.





In addition, the region is planning to restore 58 objects of transport infrastructure. For the repair and reconstruction of damaged roads from the reserve of the Government of Kazakhstan allocated 10.2 billion tenge, from the regional reserve - 6.4 billion tenge. At present, the results of expertise are pending.





In total in plans - construction and repair of 100 culverts, 23 bridges, 47.2 km of roads.





For reference: In Aktobe region 4087 real estate objects were damaged as a result of floods. Compensations totaling about 9 billion tenge were paid to the owners for repair and restoration of 3004 of them. 41 families received houses and apartments to replace the destroyed housing. A total of 503 houses will be purchased for Aktobe residents affected by floods. In addition, 55 contracting companies are building 511 houses, the work is 86% complete.





496 families received social assistance in the amount of 100 monthly installments totaling 1.6 billion tenge. Compensations (up to 150 monthly installments) were paid to 3,861 families for 1.3 billion tenge. The volume of state aid for fallen cattle amounted to 1.098 billion tenge. he amount of 8 billion tenge was allocated for the restoration of 18 affected social facilities. This includes the construction of 7 new educational and healthcare facilities, major repairs of 8 educational and sports facilities and current repairs of the remaining 3 facilities.