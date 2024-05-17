This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Amendments to technical regulations and requirements for certain types of goods adopted at EEC Council meeting
Malaysia is one of important and reliable partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia
Kazakhstan and Malaysia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutual cooperation. We have good traditions in this area, so I believe that your visit will provide a very strong impetus to the further development of ties between Kazakhstan and Malaysia. We are ready to make additional efforts to advance our interaction and cooperation in many important areas", - said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Olzhas Bektenov notes necessity to give serious impetus to agricultural machinery development
Olzhas Bektenov in Kokshetau heard the action plans on usage of 816 million tenge allocated for modernisation of boiler houses
As I have already said, every effort should be made in the summer period to avoid critical situations in the cold season. The head of state instructed to accelerate the modernisation of the communal and energy sector. Ensuring high-quality and uninterrupted heat supply is one of our key tasks. Funds have been allocated. Unfair fulfilment of obligations is unacceptable. We must take into account the past experience, learn from the mistakes made and act proactively," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential
Prime Minister instructs to use Burabai National Park's smart system experience of early fire detection in other natural parks and reserves
Fire and technical equipment of forestry and nature protection institutions is weak. We were convinced of this as early as last year. The insufficient number of drones does not allow us to conduct a full-fledged aerial survey of forests and steppes. There are manufacturers of such devices in Kazakhstan. The lack of modern equipment and means of extinguishing natural fires slows down the adoption of operational measures in the fight against fire. All these issues require a comprehensive solution and coordinated work of central and local government agencies," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and instructed to introduce new technologies for prompt detection of forest fires.
- Akimats to continue work on the organisation of fire posts and voluntary fire-fighting formations in settlements. In addition, to provide forestry institutions with elementary fire extinguishing equipment.
- The Ministry of Ecology, local executive bodies, taking into account the experience of previous fires, to set up additional observation posts in places with the highest risk of fires. Also, together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Akimats to prepare water sources and fire ponds for water intake by fire trucks and helicopters.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Ecology and Akimats to strengthen cooperation with the relevant services of the border areas of neighbouring countries on rapid response to natural fires.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Culture and Information, Akimats to intensify explanatory work among the population on the issue of compliance with fire safety requirements, to conduct relevant exercises.
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the interested state bodies to take daily control over the implementation of the special Interagency Plan for the prevention and elimination of forest and steppe fires in the country.
Necessary to provide infrastructure in tourist zones and create conditions for investors
The Ministry of Transport needs to review its infrastructure, create conditions to attract potential investors, work out safety issues, and study the experience of both our neighbours and far abroad. Small aviation is highly relevant in the remote natural tourist areas of our country. Such small planes and helicopters do not need concrete strips, but only the most simplified version of infrastructure. This will allow to increase the potential of our natural and historical zones, as well as to form a new pool of tours," the Prime Minister said.
Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible
Evacuation centres there should be ready to receive people at any time of the day. Forces and means should be on standby. The Ministry of Water Resources and the Akimat of Atyrau region to ensure constant monitoring of the water level in the river Zhaiyk," Head of the Government instructed.
In addition, given the stabilisation of the flood situation in the regions, akimats should intensify assessment and design work. All measures to compensate for the damage, including the restoration of houses and infrastructure, should be implemented in due time. We must return the affected people to normal life as quickly as possible," Prime Minister summarised.
Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan
