This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
May Day rallies and parades held in the Los Angeles area
relevant news
Upgraded Protest Conflict in American Universities
Compared to the deaths of 34000 Palestinians, these despicable intimidation strategies are meaningless. We will not leave until Columbia University meets our demands." On April 29th local time, after the "withdrawal deadline" where the school threatened to suspend classes without leaving, the leaders of the Columbia University student "Anti Segregation Divestment Alliance" read out this statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll hits 75 from southern Brazil floods
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China launches Chang'e-6 to retrieve samples from moon's far side
Collecting and returning samples from the far side of the moon is an unprecedented feat. Now we know very little about the moon's far side. If the Chang'e-6 mission can achieve its goal, it will provide scientists with the first direct evidence to understand the environment and material composition of the far side of the moon, which is of great significance," said Wu Weiren, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief designer of China's lunar exploration program.
First-hand, direct samples from the moon's far side are essential to giving us a deeper understanding of the characteristics and differences of the two sides of the moon, and to revealing the secrets of the moon," said Zeng Xingguo, a scientist at the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The whole mission is fraught with numerous challenges, with each step interconnected and nerve-wracking," Wang said.
The amount of samples that Chang'e-6 can collect is uncertain and cannot be estimated accurately at present. Our goal is to collect 2 kilograms," said Deng Xiangjin, a space expert from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll rises to 39 from southern Brazil's heavy rains
These will be difficult days. We ask people to leave their homes. Our goal is to save lives. Things will be lost, but we must preserve lives. Our priority is to rescue people. As for the rest, we'll find the way ahead," Governor Eduardo Leite said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29 killed in southern Brazil's worst storm
Unfortunately, we know that these numbers will rise," said Leite, describing the storms as the worst natural disaster in the history of the state, a top agricultural and livestock producer.
There will be no shortage of help from the federal government to take care of health, there will be no shortage of money to take care of transportation and food, everything that is within reach. Whether through ministers, civil society or our military, we will dedicate round-the-clock effort so that we can satisfy the basic needs of the people who are stranded by the rains," said the president.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll up to 48 after road collapse in south China's Guangdong
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
American college students speak out against the war in Gaza
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
San Francisco opposes budget cuts for basic labor protection
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
03.05.2024, 15:55Kazakhstan unveils National Guard air base 03.05.2024, 19:0156076President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 03.05.2024, 21:4554216Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 02.05.2024, 17:2852016AIFC helped attract over $11bln of investments to Kazakhstan 30.04.2024, 20:13On the Third Meeting of the Arab Forum of Economics and Cooperation With the Countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan51981On the Third Meeting of the Arab Forum of Economics and Cooperation With the Countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan 09.04.2024, 13:42123111Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek 12.04.2024, 15:23105901Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan 15.04.2024, 17:23100111Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 25.04.2024, 21:1999776Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China 12.04.2024, 14:2096306Kazakhstan and Finland: Plans to launch 11 new manufacturing projects worth 32.5 billion tenge