19.04.2024, 13:44 17286
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in Astana
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held closed-door talks in Akorda. The Kazakh President spoke on the importance of his Kyrgyz counterpart's visit for both countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today we sign the Treaty on Deepening and Expanding Allied Relations, a historical document, which will give a new impulse to the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties," the Kazakh President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian aid sent due to the massive floods in several regions of Kazakhstan. He pointed out dynamic development of the bilateral contacts. In his opinion,active political dialogue, close intergovernmental and interparliamentary ties give a special impulse to the relations.
Our bilateral trade and economic cooperation strengthens year by year. Last year, commodity turnover reached $1.5 billion having increased by 26%. We set a goal to raise this indicator to $2 billion. A number of promising projects are implemented in this area. In whole, the agreements in trade-economic sector are fulfilled," the Kazakh President noted.
Special attention was given to the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties.
Holding the Days of Culture has already turned into a good tradition. We exchange experience in education. The contacts between the youth have intensified. Today we will open the monument to Manas in Astana, which proves a high level of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are interested in bringing them to a brand new level," he stated.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized he highly values the personal contribution of Sadyr Zhaparov to strengthening the traditional friendship and good-neighborly relations.
The President of Kyrgyzstan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for hospitality.
Kazakhstan is our close partner, fraternal nation and one of the major trade partners. Kazakhstan is a priority in our foreign policy. There are no politcal or regional disputes between our countries. Since the first days of my presidency, you have constantly supported me in international structures and issues related to the expansion of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations. We are ready to provide all possible assistance to the fraternal Kazakh people in flood relief efforts. Our countries enjoy centuries-long friendship, fraternity, good-neighborly relations, common culture, spirituality and religion. I am confident that our mutual cooperation, strategic partnership will strengthen further," said Sadyr Zhaparov.
The sides also discussed the issues of enhancing interaction in political, transport-transit, energy spheres, as well as regional and international agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.04.2024, 18:23 17641
Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held the 14th meeting of the dialogue platform "Kazakhstan - European Union". The meeting was attended by heads of diplomatic missions of member states of the European Union, as well as top managers of a number of European companies, primeminister.kz reports.
On the agenda considered issues of trade and economic and investment cooperation, outlined the prospects for joint work in the field of water management and agricultural development.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan noted the importance and necessity of expanding partnership with the EU countries for the development of sustainable water infrastructure against the background of the ongoing difficult flood situation in the country.
The scale and consequences of the natural disaster require from us radically new approaches for the proper use of resources and avoidance of similar incidents in the future. In this matter we are particularly interested in the best practices and experience of European countries and companies. It is important to synchronise the efforts of the Government of Kazakhstan with the assistance programmes of the European Union," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Today the Government of Kazakhstan has adopted the Concept of water resources management system development. As a result of its implementation will be reduced unproductive losses in water transportation, improved monitoring system of irrigated lands, as well as modernised hydraulic structures to reduce the threat of emergencies.
In turn, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation Kestutis Jankauskas confirmed the priority of this direction. Thus, cooperation in the field of agriculture and water management will be a key issue on the bilateral agenda this year.
The water issue is in the priority of our co-operation with Central Asia. Like other natural resources, water must have its price in order to be used efficiently. This will stimulate the introduction of more efficient technologies, and many European companies are ready to work in this direction," Kestutis Jankauskas said and confirmed the readiness to ensure the transfer of knowledge and technologies in the field of sustainable management of water basins and rivers.
In addition, the participants of the meeting noted the fruitful co-operation within the framework of the joint agri-food mission, which aims to promote European products in the market of Kazakhstan and increase the range of Kazakh products in the EU markets.
During the meeting, ambassadors of European countries and representatives of foreign companies shared their experience in the introduction of water-saving technologies and the development of agro-industrial complex. Austrian Ambassador Willy Kempel presented an innovative irrigation technology, as well as an innovative solution in the field of rain-fed agriculture, which allows to obtain a higher yield with a significant reduction in water consumption.
Dr. Olga Hunger, Head of the German-Kazakh agrarian-political dialogue, noted that water conservation is a fundamental direction for both the agricultural sector in Germany and Kazakhstan. In this regard, it is promising to transfer knowledge and innovations in the field of introduction of artificial intelligence in irrigation technology, application of new treatment methods to preserve fertility and moisture in the soil.
The meeting also considered the experience of Finland in monitoring surface and groundwater quality using autonomous online stations powered by solar energy. Prospects for launching pilot installations in Kazakhstan were noted. The digital platform will make it possible to control risks associated with dams and ensure the sustainability of water infrastructure.
In addition, the meeting participants discussed the experience of Sweden in the introduction of innovative technologies in wastewater treatment, Hungary in terms of transition to advanced agricultural technologies, including in seed production.
At the end of the Government session, the Head of the Government of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that water issues directly affect the efficiency of agricultural development. Therefore, the interaction of Kazakhstan with the EU countries should be conducted intensively and in parallel in both planes.
The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set a task for the Government - to develop the agro-industrial complex and ensure rational use of water resources. Agriculture and food industry are among the most important sectors of our economy. We have a huge potential for the production of high-quality and organic agricultural products and foodstuffs. We are interested in increasing food exports to the EU market. Taking into account the advanced agrarian technologies of European companies, we invite you to create joint projects for the production and processing of agricultural products. For our part, we are ready to make every effort to create a favourable environment for doing business," Olzhas Bektenov said.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the European Union is $42 billion. Since 2005, the total volume of European investments has exceeded $180 billion. Last year the EU countries invested almost $10.5 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan. The EU share in foreign trade is about 30%. About 6,000 joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2024, 17:23 30411
Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan.
The parties debated issues concerning Kazakhstan-Armenia cooperation paying attention to cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The President of Armenia called the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan historic noting that the outcomes of the talks lay a solid foundation for strengthening ties between the countries and bringing interstate relations to a new level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2024, 13:42 53411
Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
On the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov made a short-term working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, primeminister.kz reports.
In Bishkek, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan was received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Olzhas Bektenov conveyed words of greetings from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed the readiness of the Government of Kazakhstan to make every effort to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation.
During the negotiations at the Government level with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov the issue of preparation for the forthcoming official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan was considered. The parties discussed joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. Attention was paid to specific projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth $260 million.
There is a wide potential in food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other sectors. This is also supported by plans to establish an Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the common border. The launch of this project will have a multiplier effect and will give an additional impetus to trade, economic and investment co-operation.
To fully unlock the potential of cooperation in agriculture, the two governments will take measures to increase mutual supplies of products and launch joint projects, as well as continue active interaction between research institutes and agricultural universities of the two countries.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of approving the operation regimes of water management facilities of interstate use for the growing season of 2024.
Along with this, the parties noted the dynamic work to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz border, as well as the attractiveness of transit for freight carriers. In accordance with the Concept of development of transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan until 2030, the construction and reconstruction of Karasu, Besagash, Aukhatty, Sartobe, Aisha Bibi, Sypatay Batyr and Kegen checkpoints are envisaged.
During the meeting the parties also discussed issues of co-operation in the spheres of education, culture and tourism. As a result of the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to fully realise all the tasks set by the heads of two states and raise Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2024, 21:56 69541
President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Itchan Kala settlement, located in the historic center of ancient Khiva. The Kazakh leader was accompanied by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Itchan Kala is the first monument to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in Central Asia.
The state historic and archeological museum reserve hosts around 400 residential buildings as well as 60 monuments of history and architecture. The Head of State of Kazakhstan began his tour at the Ata darvaza gate.
Uzbek national songs and theatre performance were presented to the high-ranking guests.
Then, the Presidents visited the unique complex Kunya Ark, Shergozi Khan madrasa, Mukhammad amin Inak madrasa, Zhuma mosque and Tash khovli complex.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also visited the mausoleum of the medieval Khiva poet and enlightener, Sufi teacher and philosopher Pourya-ye Vali.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also toured one of the unique structures of the Khwarazm architecture - the Nurullabai Palace.
The leaders of the two countries visited the house of the chief vizier of the Khiva Khanate Seyid Ibrahim Khoja, Besh hovli complex, guest rooms and other rooms of the Palace.
Afterwards, the Presidents were presented with the exhibition of fine art and the exhibit ‘The 19-20th century Khwarazm in photos’. During the exhibition, the two leaders were familiarized with the works of the founder of Uzbek national photography and documentary film Khudaibergen Devanov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2024, 18:54 69686
Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Khiva, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed further enhancement of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.
Stressing the symbolic nature of the meeting in Khiva - the treasure of Islamic civilization and architecture, the Kazakh President reiterated the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.
As Tokayev noted, the governments of both countries actively work on implementing the agreements reached, progressively realizing the corresponding roadmaps and carrying out work on the agreements signed and trade contracts. Mutual trade turnover has been demonstrating good performance.
Following the last year, the trade between the countries stood at 4.4 billion US dollars. The countries carry out joint projects in spheres such as the industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture. As of today, the portfolio includes 60 joint projects with the total volume of investments of over 2.5 billion US dollars and creation of over 13 thousand jobs. The project for the construction of the international center for industrial cooperation is progressing successfully.
The Kazakh leader said that Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need and that only together it could be possible to ensure sustainable development of the countries. In this regard, the Head of State backed the adoption of the 2023 Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program.
During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on a wide range of issues of economic cooperation, including greater mutual trade, cooperation in energy, transport, water management, and IT sector. Special attention was attached to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and unleashing the unique tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also discussed the regional agenda and compared notes on the interaction within international structures.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2024, 15:04 77626
Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Addressing those present the Head of State said the country is preparing to host the Astana SCO Summit which is of great importance for Kazakhstan.
The President said meetings of the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils come to the fore amid the growing role of collective security in the vast zone of SCO responsibility.
183 regional and local conflicts occurred last year worldwide growing by almost 30%. It is the highest number for the past three decades. Experts believe the global cycle of conflicts and acts of violence unwraps escalating the threat of international terrorism.
The Head of State said the recent traffic events in Moscow region that killed many civilians showed that terrorists continue to use the most terrible and inhumane forms of violence.
Kazakhstan strongly condemned the terror act and affirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia. The world community also strongly denounced the terror act in Moscow region. The UN Security Council stressed the need to bring to responsibility all those guilty and the importance of international cooperation in the war on terrorism.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the key is to make the right conclusions and take necessary practical measures, to ensure the security of people and stand up to the terrorist threat.
He reminded the SCO was built to ensure stability and security in the region to jointly combat three evils. The Head of State underscored the need to adopt the program for cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027. He also emphasized the importance of adopting the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO for 2024-2029 and the action plan for its implementation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the SCO is a unique organization given its universal agenda that includes a wide range of issues, as well as economic cooperation, investment policy, and cultural cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.03.2024, 18:10 107816
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR China, Chairman of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China Erkin Tuniyaz, who arrived on a visit to Astana to participate in the second forum of exporters to participate in the second forum on "New approaches to the development of trade relations between Kazakhstan and China", primeminister.kz reports.
In the course of negotiations discussed issues of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres in the framework of the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of two states.
China is a major foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. At the end of last year, bilateral trade turnover totalled $31.5 billion. China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region borders four Kazakh regions. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region accounts for over 64% or $20.3bn of the total trade turnover with China.
The parties noted the strengthening of investment cooperation. The total inflow of investments from PRC since 2005 has reached almost $25 billion. For 9 months of last year the volume of direct Chinese investments increased by 37%. Today the list of 45 Kazakh-Chinese projects provides for a total investment of over $14.5bn.
An important direction of our interaction is the expansion of investment cooperation, supported by new joint industrial projects, including in the fields of petrochemicals and metallurgy," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted the significant potential for diversification of trade relations.
During the talks, Olzhas Bektenov and Erkin Tuniyaz noted among the points of interaction transit-transport, cultural and interregional directions, as well as agriculture and tourism.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.03.2024, 20:19 107051
Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo on the occasion of his victory in the election of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Presidential press service reports.
- I am confident that under your able leadership your beautiful country will achieve new accomplishments in its economic and social development as well as strengthen its role on the international arena. Kazakhstan and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust and common interests. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the Indonesian leader every success in all his endeavours, and the people of Indonesia continued progress and well-being.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.04.2024, 09:29Floods in Kazakhstan: National Guard assists with flood relief efforts 17.04.2024, 15:18Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation39371Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation 16.04.2024, 21:1538591Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region 17.04.2024, 12:1838391275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman 17.04.2024, 19:2838061Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet109806Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 26.03.2024, 18:10107816Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz 25.03.2024, 20:19107151Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia 25.03.2024, 18:2699871Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan 29.03.2024, 19:3798281Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing