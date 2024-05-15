This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan
relevant news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Minister instructs to use Burabai National Park's smart system experience of early fire detection in other natural parks and reserves
Fire and technical equipment of forestry and nature protection institutions is weak. We were convinced of this as early as last year. The insufficient number of drones does not allow us to conduct a full-fledged aerial survey of forests and steppes. There are manufacturers of such devices in Kazakhstan. The lack of modern equipment and means of extinguishing natural fires slows down the adoption of operational measures in the fight against fire. All these issues require a comprehensive solution and coordinated work of central and local government agencies," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and instructed to introduce new technologies for prompt detection of forest fires.
- Akimats to continue work on the organisation of fire posts and voluntary fire-fighting formations in settlements. In addition, to provide forestry institutions with elementary fire extinguishing equipment.
- The Ministry of Ecology, local executive bodies, taking into account the experience of previous fires, to set up additional observation posts in places with the highest risk of fires. Also, together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Akimats to prepare water sources and fire ponds for water intake by fire trucks and helicopters.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Ecology and Akimats to strengthen cooperation with the relevant services of the border areas of neighbouring countries on rapid response to natural fires.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Culture and Information, Akimats to intensify explanatory work among the population on the issue of compliance with fire safety requirements, to conduct relevant exercises.
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the interested state bodies to take daily control over the implementation of the special Interagency Plan for the prevention and elimination of forest and steppe fires in the country.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Necessary to provide infrastructure in tourist zones and create conditions for investors
The Ministry of Transport needs to review its infrastructure, create conditions to attract potential investors, work out safety issues, and study the experience of both our neighbours and far abroad. Small aviation is highly relevant in the remote natural tourist areas of our country. Such small planes and helicopters do not need concrete strips, but only the most simplified version of infrastructure. This will allow to increase the potential of our natural and historical zones, as well as to form a new pool of tours," the Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible
Evacuation centres there should be ready to receive people at any time of the day. Forces and means should be on standby. The Ministry of Water Resources and the Akimat of Atyrau region to ensure constant monitoring of the water level in the river Zhaiyk," Head of the Government instructed.
In addition, given the stabilisation of the flood situation in the regions, akimats should intensify assessment and design work. All measures to compensate for the damage, including the restoration of houses and infrastructure, should be implemented in due time. We must return the affected people to normal life as quickly as possible," Prime Minister summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Construction of 200 houses for flood-affected residents started in North Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kanat Bozumbayev checks Atyrau's readiness for flood peak
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Aidarbek Saparov: as of today, 1.5 million hectares of land already been sown in Kazakhstan
According to the instruction of the Head of State on diversification of agricultural crops, sown areas of wheat, compared to last year will be reduced by 426 thousand hectares and will amount to 13.3 million hectares," Saparov said.
To date, sowing work is already underway in some regions of our country, 1.5 million hectares have been sown. Mass sowing campaign will begin in the second decade of May this year," Saparov reported.
Due to the large area of locusts' spread in June 2023, this year chemical treatments are planned for 2.5 million hectares," Saparov said.
In order to prevent last year's situation, regional akimats need to approach the issues of the fight against locusts extremely carefully and responsibly," Saparov said.
Today, according to the information of the regions, the readiness of equipment is about 98%, by the beginning of mass sowing operations this equipment should be ready for 100%," the Minister of Agriculture reported.
In general, preferential financing of spring field work this year will amount to 580 billion tenge, of which 400 billion tenge is an additional volume of borrowed funds at 5% per annum for agrarians under the mechanism of direct subsidies to financial institutions," Aidarbek Saparov said.
All issues of the spring campaign are under special control. On the instructions of the Head of the Government to coordinate the work on the ground will be carried out visits to the regions by officials of the Ministry. The corresponding schedule has already been formed," Saparov reported.
The measures taken will allow to carry out the sowing campaign qualitatively and in optimal agro-technical terms," Saparov assured.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players
Since all rights to distribute subsidies have been transferred to akimats, it is necessary for you, Aidarbek Seypellovich, together with regional akims to take strict control of providing farmers with fair and rational subsidies. The money should empower the villagers and influence the volume of production, and not become the income of large players in the industry," Olzhas Bektenov said.
The issue of water supply is important for the south. The situation of last year in Zhambyl oblast should not be repeated. I instruct the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation together with the Ministry of Agriculture and akimats to take measures for stable supply of irrigation water in the southern regions of the republic, including in the long term perspective," Olzhas Bektenov said.
All issues related to spring field work should be solved promptly and be under constant control. Emerging issues should be solved within the framework of the Operational Headquarters," Prime Minister instructed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
15.05.2024, 08:03Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral CooperationKazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation 08.05.2024, 13:0855106Americans' confidence in the US military is declining 09.05.2024, 12:0149971Olzhas Bektenov lays flowers at Halyk Kaharmany Rakhymzhan Koshkarbayev monument 10.05.2024, 12:05Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally49971Olzhas Bektenov: I verify implementation quality of president's instructions on modernisation of CHPPs and boiler houses in regions personally 10.05.2024, 14:4549726Aidarbek Saparov: as of today, 1.5 million hectares of land already been sown in Kazakhstan 10.05.2024, 13:55Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players49346Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players 03.05.2024, 21:45131251Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01120746President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 15.04.2024, 17:23118171Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 04.05.2024, 13:41116511Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region113481Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region