15.04.2024, 17:23 7311
Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State said Armenia is an important partner for Kazakhstan.
The parties debated issues concerning Kazakhstan-Armenia cooperation paying attention to cooperation in political, trade and economic, transport and transit, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The President of Armenia called the visit of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Yerevan historic noting that the outcomes of the talks lay a solid foundation for strengthening ties between the countries and bringing interstate relations to a new level.
09.04.2024, 13:42 30311
Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek
Images | primeminister.kz
On the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov made a short-term working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, primeminister.kz reports.
In Bishkek, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan was received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Olzhas Bektenov conveyed words of greetings from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed the readiness of the Government of Kazakhstan to make every effort to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation.
During the negotiations at the Government level with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov the issue of preparation for the forthcoming official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan was considered. The parties discussed joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. Attention was paid to specific projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth $260 million.
There is a wide potential in food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other sectors. This is also supported by plans to establish an Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the common border. The launch of this project will have a multiplier effect and will give an additional impetus to trade, economic and investment co-operation.
To fully unlock the potential of cooperation in agriculture, the two governments will take measures to increase mutual supplies of products and launch joint projects, as well as continue active interaction between research institutes and agricultural universities of the two countries.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of approving the operation regimes of water management facilities of interstate use for the growing season of 2024.
Along with this, the parties noted the dynamic work to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz border, as well as the attractiveness of transit for freight carriers. In accordance with the Concept of development of transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan until 2030, the construction and reconstruction of Karasu, Besagash, Aukhatty, Sartobe, Aisha Bibi, Sypatay Batyr and Kegen checkpoints are envisaged.
During the meeting the parties also discussed issues of co-operation in the spheres of education, culture and tourism. As a result of the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to fully realise all the tasks set by the heads of two states and raise Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level.
05.04.2024, 21:56 46441
President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva
Images | Akorda
As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Itchan Kala settlement, located in the historic center of ancient Khiva. The Kazakh leader was accompanied by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Itchan Kala is the first monument to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in Central Asia.
The state historic and archeological museum reserve hosts around 400 residential buildings as well as 60 monuments of history and architecture. The Head of State of Kazakhstan began his tour at the Ata darvaza gate.
Uzbek national songs and theatre performance were presented to the high-ranking guests.
Then, the Presidents visited the unique complex Kunya Ark, Shergozi Khan madrasa, Mukhammad amin Inak madrasa, Zhuma mosque and Tash khovli complex.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also visited the mausoleum of the medieval Khiva poet and enlightener, Sufi teacher and philosopher Pourya-ye Vali.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also toured one of the unique structures of the Khwarazm architecture - the Nurullabai Palace.
The leaders of the two countries visited the house of the chief vizier of the Khiva Khanate Seyid Ibrahim Khoja, Besh hovli complex, guest rooms and other rooms of the Palace.
Afterwards, the Presidents were presented with the exhibition of fine art and the exhibit ‘The 19-20th century Khwarazm in photos’. During the exhibition, the two leaders were familiarized with the works of the founder of Uzbek national photography and documentary film Khudaibergen Devanov.
05.04.2024, 18:54 46586
Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Khiva, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed further enhancement of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.
Stressing the symbolic nature of the meeting in Khiva - the treasure of Islamic civilization and architecture, the Kazakh President reiterated the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.
As Tokayev noted, the governments of both countries actively work on implementing the agreements reached, progressively realizing the corresponding roadmaps and carrying out work on the agreements signed and trade contracts. Mutual trade turnover has been demonstrating good performance.
Following the last year, the trade between the countries stood at 4.4 billion US dollars. The countries carry out joint projects in spheres such as the industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture. As of today, the portfolio includes 60 joint projects with the total volume of investments of over 2.5 billion US dollars and creation of over 13 thousand jobs. The project for the construction of the international center for industrial cooperation is progressing successfully.
The Kazakh leader said that Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need and that only together it could be possible to ensure sustainable development of the countries. In this regard, the Head of State backed the adoption of the 2023 Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program.
During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on a wide range of issues of economic cooperation, including greater mutual trade, cooperation in energy, transport, water management, and IT sector. Special attention was attached to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and unleashing the unique tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also discussed the regional agenda and compared notes on the interaction within international structures.
03.04.2024, 15:04 54526
Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Addressing those present the Head of State said the country is preparing to host the Astana SCO Summit which is of great importance for Kazakhstan.
The President said meetings of the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils come to the fore amid the growing role of collective security in the vast zone of SCO responsibility.
183 regional and local conflicts occurred last year worldwide growing by almost 30%. It is the highest number for the past three decades. Experts believe the global cycle of conflicts and acts of violence unwraps escalating the threat of international terrorism.
The Head of State said the recent traffic events in Moscow region that killed many civilians showed that terrorists continue to use the most terrible and inhumane forms of violence.
Kazakhstan strongly condemned the terror act and affirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia. The world community also strongly denounced the terror act in Moscow region. The UN Security Council stressed the need to bring to responsibility all those guilty and the importance of international cooperation in the war on terrorism.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the key is to make the right conclusions and take necessary practical measures, to ensure the security of people and stand up to the terrorist threat.
He reminded the SCO was built to ensure stability and security in the region to jointly combat three evils. The Head of State underscored the need to adopt the program for cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027. He also emphasized the importance of adopting the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO for 2024-2029 and the action plan for its implementation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the SCO is a unique organization given its universal agenda that includes a wide range of issues, as well as economic cooperation, investment policy, and cultural cooperation.
26.03.2024, 18:10 84716
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz
Images | primeminister.kz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR China, Chairman of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China Erkin Tuniyaz, who arrived on a visit to Astana to participate in the second forum of exporters to participate in the second forum on "New approaches to the development of trade relations between Kazakhstan and China", primeminister.kz reports.
In the course of negotiations discussed issues of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres in the framework of the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of two states.
China is a major foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. At the end of last year, bilateral trade turnover totalled $31.5 billion. China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region borders four Kazakh regions. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region accounts for over 64% or $20.3bn of the total trade turnover with China.
The parties noted the strengthening of investment cooperation. The total inflow of investments from PRC since 2005 has reached almost $25 billion. For 9 months of last year the volume of direct Chinese investments increased by 37%. Today the list of 45 Kazakh-Chinese projects provides for a total investment of over $14.5bn.
An important direction of our interaction is the expansion of investment cooperation, supported by new joint industrial projects, including in the fields of petrochemicals and metallurgy," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted the significant potential for diversification of trade relations.
During the talks, Olzhas Bektenov and Erkin Tuniyaz noted among the points of interaction transit-transport, cultural and interregional directions, as well as agriculture and tourism.
25.03.2024, 20:19 93811
Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo on the occasion of his victory in the election of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Presidential press service reports.
- I am confident that under your able leadership your beautiful country will achieve new accomplishments in its economic and social development as well as strengthen its role on the international arena. Kazakhstan and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust and common interests. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the Indonesian leader every success in all his endeavours, and the people of Indonesia continued progress and well-being.
25.03.2024, 18:26 93621
Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan
As earlier reported, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mirat Nurtleu met with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos to debate the most promising directions of bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as agriculture, tourism, transportation and logistics, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said Cyprus suggested opening its embassy in Kazakhstan and affirmed the country’s readiness to provide all necessary support.
We highly appreciate the initiative to open the Embassy of Cyprus in Astana. The Government is ready to support opening the diplomatic mission. Exchange of visits of officials of the two countries will bring relations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus to a new level, Nurtleu said.
Notably, in 2023 the countries held the first political consultations of Foreign Ministers.
25.03.2024, 11:16 92011
Olzhas Bektenov leaving note in condolence book at Russian Embassy in Astana
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Astana and made an official note in the Condolence Book, opened in connection with the terrorist act committed in the entertainment complex "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow, primeminister.kz reports.
Previously, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of condolence and words of support to the Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin and the families of the victims.
