Olzhas Bektenov pays working visit to Bishkek

On the instructions of the Head of State, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov made a short-term working visit to the Kyrgyz Republic, primeminister.kz reports.





In Bishkek, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan was received by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov. Olzhas Bektenov conveyed words of greetings from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed the readiness of the Government of Kazakhstan to make every effort to ensure the progressive development of trade and economic cooperation.





During the negotiations at the Government level with the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov the issue of preparation for the forthcoming official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan was considered. The parties discussed joint measures to increase bilateral trade turnover to $2 billion. Attention was paid to specific projects aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. Kazakhstan is ready to increase exports of 195 commodity items worth $260 million.





There is a wide potential in food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other sectors. This is also supported by plans to establish an Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex on the common border. The launch of this project will have a multiplier effect and will give an additional impetus to trade, economic and investment co-operation.





To fully unlock the potential of cooperation in agriculture, the two governments will take measures to increase mutual supplies of products and launch joint projects, as well as continue active interaction between research institutes and agricultural universities of the two countries.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of approving the operation regimes of water management facilities of interstate use for the growing season of 2024.





Along with this, the parties noted the dynamic work to increase the capacity of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyz border, as well as the attractiveness of transit for freight carriers. In accordance with the Concept of development of transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan until 2030, the construction and reconstruction of Karasu, Besagash, Aukhatty, Sartobe, Aisha Bibi, Sypatay Batyr and Kegen checkpoints are envisaged.





During the meeting the parties also discussed issues of co-operation in the spheres of education, culture and tourism. As a result of the talks, the parties confirmed their readiness to fully realise all the tasks set by the heads of two states and raise Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation to a new level.