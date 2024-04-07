05.04.2024, 21:56 3616
President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva
As part of his working visit to Uzbekistan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Itchan Kala settlement, located in the historic center of ancient Khiva. The Kazakh leader was accompanied by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Itchan Kala is the first monument to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in Central Asia.
The state historic and archeological museum reserve hosts around 400 residential buildings as well as 60 monuments of history and architecture. The Head of State of Kazakhstan began his tour at the Ata darvaza gate.
Uzbek national songs and theatre performance were presented to the high-ranking guests.
Then, the Presidents visited the unique complex Kunya Ark, Shergozi Khan madrasa, Mukhammad amin Inak madrasa, Zhuma mosque and Tash khovli complex.
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan also visited the mausoleum of the medieval Khiva poet and enlightener, Sufi teacher and philosopher Pourya-ye Vali.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also toured one of the unique structures of the Khwarazm architecture - the Nurullabai Palace.
The leaders of the two countries visited the house of the chief vizier of the Khiva Khanate Seyid Ibrahim Khoja, Besh hovli complex, guest rooms and other rooms of the Palace.
Afterwards, the Presidents were presented with the exhibition of fine art and the exhibit ‘The 19-20th century Khwarazm in photos’. During the exhibition, the two leaders were familiarized with the works of the founder of Uzbek national photography and documentary film Khudaibergen Devanov.
relevant news
05.04.2024, 18:54 3706
Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Khiva, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed further enhancement of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.
Stressing the symbolic nature of the meeting in Khiva - the treasure of Islamic civilization and architecture, the Kazakh President reiterated the successful development of bilateral cooperation in all areas.
As Tokayev noted, the governments of both countries actively work on implementing the agreements reached, progressively realizing the corresponding roadmaps and carrying out work on the agreements signed and trade contracts. Mutual trade turnover has been demonstrating good performance.
Following the last year, the trade between the countries stood at 4.4 billion US dollars. The countries carry out joint projects in spheres such as the industry, energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture. As of today, the portfolio includes 60 joint projects with the total volume of investments of over 2.5 billion US dollars and creation of over 13 thousand jobs. The project for the construction of the international center for industrial cooperation is progressing successfully.
The Kazakh leader said that Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need and that only together it could be possible to ensure sustainable development of the countries. In this regard, the Head of State backed the adoption of the 2023 Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership and Alliance Program.
During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on a wide range of issues of economic cooperation, including greater mutual trade, cooperation in energy, transport, water management, and IT sector. Special attention was attached to the development of cultural and humanitarian ties and unleashing the unique tourist potential of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also discussed the regional agenda and compared notes on the interaction within international structures.
03.04.2024, 15:04 11646
Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils at Akorda, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Addressing those present the Head of State said the country is preparing to host the Astana SCO Summit which is of great importance for Kazakhstan.
The President said meetings of the secretaries of the SCO Security Councils come to the fore amid the growing role of collective security in the vast zone of SCO responsibility.
183 regional and local conflicts occurred last year worldwide growing by almost 30%. It is the highest number for the past three decades. Experts believe the global cycle of conflicts and acts of violence unwraps escalating the threat of international terrorism.
The Head of State said the recent traffic events in Moscow region that killed many civilians showed that terrorists continue to use the most terrible and inhumane forms of violence.
Kazakhstan strongly condemned the terror act and affirmed Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia. The world community also strongly denounced the terror act in Moscow region. The UN Security Council stressed the need to bring to responsibility all those guilty and the importance of international cooperation in the war on terrorism.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the key is to make the right conclusions and take necessary practical measures, to ensure the security of people and stand up to the terrorist threat.
He reminded the SCO was built to ensure stability and security in the region to jointly combat three evils. The Head of State underscored the need to adopt the program for cooperation in the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism for 2025-2027. He also emphasized the importance of adopting the Anti-Drug Strategy of SCO for 2024-2029 and the action plan for its implementation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the SCO is a unique organization given its universal agenda that includes a wide range of issues, as well as economic cooperation, investment policy, and cultural cooperation.
26.03.2024, 18:10 41836
Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the CPC XUAR China, Chairman of the People's Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China Erkin Tuniyaz, who arrived on a visit to Astana to participate in the second forum of exporters to participate in the second forum on "New approaches to the development of trade relations between Kazakhstan and China", primeminister.kz reports.
In the course of negotiations discussed issues of cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres in the framework of the implementation of agreements reached at the level of heads of two states.
China is a major foreign trade partner of Kazakhstan. At the end of last year, bilateral trade turnover totalled $31.5 billion. China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region borders four Kazakh regions. Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region accounts for over 64% or $20.3bn of the total trade turnover with China.
The parties noted the strengthening of investment cooperation. The total inflow of investments from PRC since 2005 has reached almost $25 billion. For 9 months of last year the volume of direct Chinese investments increased by 37%. Today the list of 45 Kazakh-Chinese projects provides for a total investment of over $14.5bn.
An important direction of our interaction is the expansion of investment cooperation, supported by new joint industrial projects, including in the fields of petrochemicals and metallurgy," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted the significant potential for diversification of trade relations.
During the talks, Olzhas Bektenov and Erkin Tuniyaz noted among the points of interaction transit-transport, cultural and interregional directions, as well as agriculture and tourism.
25.03.2024, 20:19 50931
Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Prabowo Subianto Djojohadikusumo on the occasion of his victory in the election of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Presidential press service reports.
- I am confident that under your able leadership your beautiful country will achieve new accomplishments in its economic and social development as well as strengthen its role on the international arena. Kazakhstan and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations based on mutual trust and common interests. I stand ready to jointly seize new opportunities for fostering our multifaceted interaction for the best interests of our nations, - the telegram reads.
The Head of State wished the Indonesian leader every success in all his endeavours, and the people of Indonesia continued progress and well-being.
25.03.2024, 18:26 50741
Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan
As earlier reported, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mirat Nurtleu met with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos to debate the most promising directions of bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas such as agriculture, tourism, transportation and logistics, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said Cyprus suggested opening its embassy in Kazakhstan and affirmed the country’s readiness to provide all necessary support.
We highly appreciate the initiative to open the Embassy of Cyprus in Astana. The Government is ready to support opening the diplomatic mission. Exchange of visits of officials of the two countries will bring relations between Kazakhstan and Cyprus to a new level, Nurtleu said.
Notably, in 2023 the countries held the first political consultations of Foreign Ministers.
25.03.2024, 11:16 51161
Olzhas Bektenov leaving note in condolence book at Russian Embassy in Astana
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Astana and made an official note in the Condolence Book, opened in connection with the terrorist act committed in the entertainment complex "Crocus City Hall" in Moscow, primeminister.kz reports.
Previously, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan sent a telegram of condolence and words of support to the Chairman of the Government of Russia Mikhail Mishustin and the families of the victims.
23.03.2024, 19:31 58626
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.
During the phone call, President Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia on behalf of all Kazakhstanis over the deadly terrorist attack near Moscow.
The Head of State strongly condemned the heinous act of violence against civilians and reiterated Kazakhstan’s solidarity with Russia in terms of the fight against terrorism.
Vladimir Putin, in turn, thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the words of support.
18.03.2024, 17:12 73436
Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov on the prospects for further expansion of investment cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.
Last year EDB financed a number of investment projects in various sectors of the national economy of Kazakhstan. Among them were a plant for the production of polypropylene, the purchase of mainline diesel locomotives, the construction of wind farms in Kostanay region and others. Kazakhstan's share in annual investments increased from 48.5% in 2022 to 59% in 2023.
This year, new EDB investments in the economy of Kazakhstan will amount to at least $1 billion. The pool of priority projects for the current year covers transport, industry, energy and environmental improvement, agribusiness, as well as construction and modernisation of social infrastructure.
Head of the Government of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of attracting investment in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure initiatives of the Head of State in the development of road network, housing construction, modernisation of housing and communal services and gasification.
The bank's priority should be the financing of large infrastructure projects. We are ready to expand co-operation with the bank on mutually beneficial terms," Olzhas Bektenov said.
In turn, EDB Chairman of the Board Nikolai Podguzov reported on the stability of the financial institution. Thus, as a result of measures taken EDB has achieved a positive financial result of $125 m. The credit rating of the Bank has been maintained at the level of the sovereign rating of Kazakhstan: "BBB-" (S&P), as well as the highest rating of the CCXI "AAA" in the market of China. In addition, the quality of the portfolio was improved and the share of overdue payments was reduced.
The participants of the meeting noted the increase in the share of Kazakhstan in annual investments of EDB and emphasised the potential for further strengthening of the bank's investment activity.
