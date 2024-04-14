This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Henkel intends to develop production in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Finland: Plans to launch 11 new manufacturing projects worth 32.5 billion tenge
By 2027, the woodworking industry plans to launch approximately 11 new productions valued at 32.5 billion tenge, creating 1400 jobs", emphasized the Vice Minister.
ADB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow 3.8% in 2024, 5.3% in 2025
The prospects for Kazakhstan’s economic development look positive in the medium term," said ADB Country Operations Head in Kazakhstan Iskandar Gulamov.
However, the economy’s dependence on commodities makes such growth volatile-so structural reforms are key to bolstering the country’s economic resilience and sustainability," he added.
One of China's leading companies plans to implement pipe and fitting production projects in Kazakhstan
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes" is one of China's largest enterprises, primarily engaged in casting pipes and fittings, steel melting and rolling, developing special steel pipes, and producing cast items. It boasts the world's largest pipe manufacturing plant.
Xinxing" is an integrated metal processing enterprise with an annual output of 10 million tons of metal products and 8 million tons of steel, also producing 3 million tons of pipes with diameters ranging from 80 to 3000 mm. The company's products are widely used in the engineering and utilities sector, as well as in water supply, sewage, and heating systems.
7th meeting of the Committee for Cooperation of the Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union in trade configuration was held
Kairat Torebayev discussed expansion of business cooperation with representatives of Belgium
Kazakhstan and Belgium agreed to hold a joint business forum
Committee on Industry conducted a hearing as part of its regular monitoring of the activities of Kazakhstan's leading enterprises in the energy sector
Turkey's demand for Kazakh cathode copper has doubled
