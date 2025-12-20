International Conference on Countering Online Scams Held in Bangkok

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, took part in the International Conference on the Global Partnership against Online Scams, held on 17–18 December 2025 in Bangkok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).





The event brought together ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, and senior representatives of governments, international organizations, law enforcement agencies, as well as the private sector and civil society, to discuss coordinated international measures to combat online scams, cybercrime, and related transnational threats.





During the high-level segment, keynote addresses were delivered by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, India, and Indonesia, along with representatives of other states and international organizations. Participants exchanged national experiences and approaches to countering online scams, strengthening international cooperation, protecting the rights of victims, and disrupting financial flows used by transnational criminal groups.





The thematic sessions focused on effective investigation and prosecution of online scam-related crimes, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, applying advanced digital technologies, and developing public–private partnerships in the field of cybersecurity.





As a result of the conference, a Joint Statement of the Global Partnership against Online Scams was adopted, containing recommendations on further strengthening international coordination and developing coordinated responses to emerging cyber threats. The co-sponsors of the statement included the Republic of Peru, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and the company TikTok.