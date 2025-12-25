President Tokayev inspects Astana's lifting equipment manufacturer

Images | Getty Images / Space

Kazakhstan is preparing a planned upgrade of its national satellite communications system, with KazSat-3 set to be replaced by a next-generation satellite in 2029, Qazinform News Agency reports , citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Artificial Intelligence.





The projected operational lifespan of KazSat-3 is defined to be by the end of 2029.





The Republican Center for Space Communications (RCSC) has officially begun selecting a supplier for the creation and commissioning of the KazSat-3R satellite communications system, which will replace the KazSat-3 satellite.





According to the ministry, the KazSat-3R project aims to continue developing Kazakhstan’s aerospace and communications sectors, improve access to information and communications infrastructure, expand broadband internet coverage, and ensure the continued operation of the national satellite communications system.





As part of the selection process, the Aerospace Committee sent invitations to space technology manufacturers, including companies with extensive global experience in spacecraft development as well as emerging startups in the space sector. 14 companies responded to the invitation to participate in the bidding for the creation of the new Kazakh communications satellite, KazSat-3R, including 2 domestic and 12 foreign companies.