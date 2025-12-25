Development Priorities and Outcomes of Kazakhstan - Oman Cooperation Presented in Muscat

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

A roundtable discussion on "The Socio-Economic Development of Kazakhstan and the Results of Kazakhstan - Oman Cooperation in 2025" was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Sultanate of Oman. The event was attended by representatives of expert and analytical circles as well as government authorities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





In his opening remarks, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman, Aidarbek Tumatov, briefed Omani experts on the key provisions of the Address of the Head of State of Kazakhstan to the Nation, entitled "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation".





The Ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward building a "Fair, Strong, and Digital Kazakhstan". He outlined the key results of the country’s socio-economic development over the first ten months of the current year and presented Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, as well as opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in this sector.





Ambassador А.Tumatov emphasized that the core priorities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s 2025 Address include accelerated digital transformation, the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, the adoption of a new banking law, the development of the manufacturing and agro-industrial sectors with a strong focus on technological innovation, the modernization of housing and public utilities, the protection of investors’ rights, the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure, and the implementation of socially oriented reforms. These measures aim to ensure sustainable development and enhance Kazakhstan’s competitiveness amid global challenges through a pragmatic approach.





Additionally, the Kazakh diplomat presented an overview of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan - Oman bilateral relations in 2025, noting the intensification of political dialogue and the strengthening of economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.





The event concluded with a substantive discussion on the issues raised and the prospects for further development of Kazakhstan - Oman cooperation.