Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss deeper trade-economic cooperation in phone talk

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The delegation of Kazakhstan took part in the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Held biennially, the Conference this year brought together more than 2,500 participants from 170 countries in Doha, including representatives of government authorities, international and regional organizations, civil society institutions, and the expert community.





The Kazakh delegation comprised representatives of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





At the General Debates, the head of the delegation - Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Akzhanov - reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Convention against Corruption. He noted that the country is consistently aligning its national legislation and law enforcement practice with international standards, including through active cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and other international partners.





Information was also presented on ongoing institutional reforms within the national anti-corruption system, with particular emphasis on maintaining all previously assumed international and interagency commitments.





Special attention was given to the introduction of modern anti-corruption tools aimed at preventing offenses, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the inevitability of accountability.





The Kazakh delegation expressed its readiness to further expand international cooperation, exchange best practices, and implement joint projects at both interagency and interstate levels, emphasizing that effective anti-corruption efforts are possible only through sustained dialogue, partnership, and the adoption of innovative approaches.





On the sidelines of the Conference, a number of bilateral meetings were also held with delegations of foreign states. During the discussions, the parties addressed current issues of anti-corruption cooperation and reached agreements on further exchange of experience, best practices, and expert knowledge in the field of detection, prevention, and investigation of corruption-related offenses.