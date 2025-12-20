Tokayev Holds Meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his appreciation to Mitsui’s management for the company’s active operations in Kazakhstan and its contribution to strengthening economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan, akorda.kz reports.





At present, the company plays an important role in shaping global supply chains, as well as in the development of infrastructure, energy and industry.





The President expressed interest in expanding Mitsui’s presence in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy. In particular, he welcomed the company’s plans to participate in the construction of a production facility in Astana focused on capital repair and refurbishment of equipment.





Areas of mutual interest also include critical minerals, transport and logistics, as well as the introduction of technologies aimed at preventing natural disasters.





As part of the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to Tokyo, the signing of memoranda on the implementation of a number of joint projects with Mitsui in Kazakhstan is planned.