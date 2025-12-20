Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives President of Hitachi Construction Machinery

Tell a friend

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan’s mining enterprises and the Japanese company, akorda.kz reports.





The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a key regional partner of Hitachi Construction Machinery, is ready to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement.





According to the President, future efforts should focus on the localization of production and the repair and maintenance of equipment used in the development of ore deposits.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that promising areas for cooperation include digitalization, the introduction of green technologies, and autonomous transport systems.





Masafumi Senzaki stated that the development and application of high-tech, low-carbon and safe solutions is one of Hitachi’s key priorities, both globally and within the framework of projects implemented in Kazakhstan.





Hitachi Construction Machinery is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. The company’s excavators, mining dump trucks and other machinery are used in more than 150 countries, including at major mining sites in Kazakhstan.