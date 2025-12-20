This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives President of Hitachi Construction Machinery
Tokayev Holds Meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui
President Tokayev Meets with Shingo Ueno, President and CEO of Sumitomo Corporation
KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026
Artificial Intelligence, Transport and Agri-Industrial Sector in the Focus of Greek Business Interest
Tokayev Meets with Head of Rakuten Group Hiroshi Mikitani
Construction of Ferrosilicon Plants and a Nanotechnology Park: Indian Investors Choose Kazakhstan
Construction and installation work is scheduled to begin in the near future, with an initial tranche of funding in the amount of approximately US$50 million already allocated for this purpose. Due to the revision of projects to increase the scale of construction, the total investment will amount to approximately US$2 billion", - he said.
Kazakhstan Commends Cooperation with UNHCR on Refugee Protection
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Economic and Investment Partnership
