Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of South Korea

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Azamat Yeskarayev held a final working meeting with the Deputy Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Sibi George to review the outcomes of the Kazakh-Indian bilateral cooperation in 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador A.Yeskarayev noted the positive momentum in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and educational cooperation, highlighting in particular the results of the 4th Meeting of Foreign Ministers held in June this year within the framework of the "Central Asia-India" Dialogue.





The Kazakh diplomat placed special emphasis on the need to further intensify cooperation in the economic sphere. In this context, the parties discussed expanding imports and exports, as well as opportunities to diversify the bilateral trade portfolio.





With regard to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, increasing tourist exchanges, developing educational programs, and creating favorable conditions for business travel, both sides underscored the importance of expanding the geography of direct air connectivity with Indian cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.





In the context of preparations for upcoming bilateral events at various levels, particular attention was given to organizing the anticipated 2nd Summit of Heads of State of the "Central Asia-India" Dialogue, which will serve as an important platform for advancing initiatives and further strengthening ties between India and Kazakhstan. In this connection, S.George expressed India’s readiness to accelerate preparations for the next round of foreign ministry consultations in the near future, with the aim of developing concrete practical steps to deepen high-level dialogue.





As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue advancing joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.