Almaty to start new airport terminal construction Jul 1

Construction of a new international terminal at Almaty Airport with passenger flow traffic up to 6 mln will begin on July 1.





Construction works will complete July 1, 2022. As earlier reported, Turkey’s TAV Airports Holding bought the Almaty International Airport for USD 415 mln.













