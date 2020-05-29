Almaty to start new airport terminal construction Jul 1

Construction of a new international terminal at Almaty Airport with passenger flow traffic up to 6 mln will begin on July 1.
Construction works will complete July 1, 2022. As earlier reported, Turkey’s TAV Airports Holding bought the Almaty International Airport for USD 415 mln.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
