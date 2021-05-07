Another bank's license terminated in Kazakhstan

picture: moneyman.ru

The license of SB National Bank of Pakistan JSC in Kazakhstan has been terminated, the press service of Kazakhstan Agency for Financial Market Regulation and Development informed.





The license of JSC SB" National Bank of Pakistan "in Kazakhstan for banking and other operations dated February 3, 2020 No. 1.1.64 was terminated due to the issuance of a permit for voluntary liquidation on 04/05/2021 to JSC SB" National Bank of Pakistan "in Kazakhstan," the press service said.





Earlier, the maximum rates on deposits for June in Kazakhstan were approved.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.