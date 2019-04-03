Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the farm "Nam G.N" and got acquainted with the progress of the State program of AIC in Almaty region

Taldykorgan. 28 April. Kazakhstan Today - The deputy mayor of the region, Serikzhan Beskempirov, reported on the development of the agro-industrial complex of the region and the measures taken to develop the production of sugar beet, irrigated agriculture, and the creation of service and procurement centers.



On the example of the peasant farm "Nam G.N," Bakytzhan Sagintayev was told about the application of new technologies for irrigated agriculture. The area of ??irrigated land in the farm has reached 75 hectares. Sugar beet is grown on 25 hectares, potatoes on30 hectares, the rest area - soybean and winter wheat. About 20 jobs were created.



For the first time in the region, an Israeli drip irrigation technology will be experimentally tested on a beet field with an area of 10 hectares. Fielders will increase the yield of beet, which in this farm is above the average for the region and is 600 quintals per hectare.



The largest in Zhetysu Aksu sugar beet processing plant is resuscitated in Almaty region. In 2017, the region plans to increase the acreage of sugar beet to 9 thousand hectares and get 30 thousand tons of own sugar. This will provide the population of the region with 84% of their own sugar and reduce import dependence, which corresponds to the objectives of the State Program for the Development of the Agroindustrial Complex for 2017-2020.



For reference:



In the Almaty region, in 2017, 33.6 billion tenge of budget funds are provided for the implementation of the State program for the development of the agro-industrial complex, including 24.9 billion tenge for subsidies. This year it is planned to create 111 agricultural cooperatives.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.