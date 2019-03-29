Chevron to invest in wind power in Kazakhstan

Almaty. April 15. Kazakhstan Today - Chevron Corp. (CVX) plans to invest in the construction of a wind power plant in the country, president's website informs, Kazakhstan Today reports.



Chevron Corp. (CVX), which leads Kazakhstan's biggest oil exporter, plans to invest in the construction of a wind power plant in the country, according to the Kazakh president's website, Bloomberg reported.



The company will contribute to the development of renewable energy in central Asia's biggest oil producer, Chevron Chief Executive Officer John Watson said after meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev today in Astana, the Kazakh capital, according to a statement on the website. No details were provided in the statement.



Chevron, based in San Ramon, California, holds 50 percent of the TengizChevroil LLP venture, which accounts for about a quarter of Kazakhstan's crude output.

Photo: Reuters



