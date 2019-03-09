Chinese businessmen proposed to create investment fund in Kazakhstan

Astana held the discussion of an opportunity to create an investment fund in the Republic of Kazakhstan at the meeting of chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest Saparbek Tuyakbayev and Vice President of Winta Investment Group Tian Jiyuan.





The issue was considered during the preliminary talks with the representation delegation of Kazakh Invest in Beijing.





In addition, Winta Investment Group prepared a number of proposals to implement industrial projects in Kazakhstan. They are the production of decorative rocks, including the development of deposits and exporting end products abroad, as well as the construction of industrial parks and so on. Potential partners, measures of state support and resource bases are offered for each project.





In turn, Kazakhstan Invest proposed to consider the possibility to take part in managing special economic zones of Kazakhstan, as well as some perspective investment projects, one of them – the project on construction of a large thematic park near Almaty.





In addition, the potential investor was presented with the possibility to registering the company in the AIFC with the participation of Kazakh Invest and to get addition preferences to operate in Kazakhstan’s market.





In general, over the years of existence, the total volume of investment of Winta Investment Group’s projects is 6.2 billion US dollars. WINTA Investment Group Co. Ltd includes 30 various companies of China that do the banking activities, manage financial investment, invest in industrial projects, construct housing, produce building materials, trade and so on.









