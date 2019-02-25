EBRD starts a new project to support first-time business ladies

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will start a new educational project called "Women in microbusinesses" with the support of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, the Financial Institution's press service reports.





Micro enterprises of less than 9 staff members and with an annual turnover of up to EUR100 thousand led by women can apply for the project.





The programme focuses on practical knowledge from successful entrepreneurs and business experts in marketing, IT, leadership and financial management.





Our programme aims at business ladies thinking of opening their businesses, and who are not ready for expensive loans and leading experts. Women entrepreneurs will also be given access to effective business instruments, and could bring their businesses on to a new level," said the EBRD's programme coordinator Damir Ayupov.





All four training sessions come with coaching support providing an opportunity for the participants to practice the knowledge received.





The project's team of trainers-consultants include professionals who have been engaged in small- and medium-sized businesses in partnership with the EBRD for many years. Our aim is to support women, engaged in micro-businesses, to apply the modern means of business," said Aizhan Duisebayeva, director of the training and consulting company "Dialogue."





Training will take place from February to July in cities such as Aktobe, Atyrau, Uralsk, Shymkent, Taraz, Kyzylorda, Taldykorgan, Kostanay, Petropavl, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kokshetau. The final conference in the city of Almaty will conclude the project, awarding active participants and discussing the issues of female entrepreneurship.





In order to take part in the educational project, an application should be filled out at women-microbusiness.kz. Submission deadline is February 10. Participants are selected on a competitive basis. Training is carried out by the training and consulting company "Dialogue." For additional information dial +7 705 292 9162," they informed in the Bank.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.