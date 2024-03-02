29.02.2024, 13:01 7151

Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region

The Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation of QazIndustry QazIndustry JSC conducted an analysis of industrial development in the Kyzylorda region. Experts report that within the framework of the regional Pool of Industrial Projects, the implementation of 46 projects with an investment volume of about 1.1 trillion tenge is envisaged. It is expected that about 7,200 permanent jobs will be created. Among the key projects are enterprises for the production of composite materials, fiber cement, glass containers, mirrors and others, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.


According to representatives of QazIndustry, last year eight projects worth 7.3 billion tenge were commissioned in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region and about 400 jobs were created. The bulk of the introduced projects were implemented in the food industry. This includes the production of rice, poultry meat, bakery products, semi-finished potato products and other projects.

On the territory of the regional center - the city of Kyzylorda - there are industrial zones "Serpin" and "Ondiris". There are industrial zones in the Aral, Kazalinsky, Karmakshinsky and Shieli districts.

It should be noted that the Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation at QazIndustry is forming a list of industrial and innovative projects in the manufacturing industry and developing proposals for further improvement of the project support system.
 

01.03.2024, 14:12 3766

Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia

Last year, exports of domestic railway products expanded. Now diesel-electric locomotives produced in Kazakhstan are sent to Mongolia. These are the first four copies worth over $4 million each, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

Six countries are already ordering our locomotives: Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In a diesel-electric locomotive, the engine drives either a DC electrical generator or an AC electrical generator-rectifier.

In Kazakhstan, diesel-electric locomotives are produced by two enterprises - Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC and Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty LLP. The production capacity of each enterprise is 100 units of equipment per year.

For example, the capital’s enterprise "Electrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty" began to develop the railway market in 2010. The plant produces full-cycle locomotives and plays a leading role in the Central Asian mobility market.
 

28.02.2024, 17:42 16871

"Industrial Construction" Forum to Boost the Development of the Construction Sector

The Second International Forum on "Industrial Construction" (Full Precast Concrete Building) has commenced in Almaty. Experts and prominent practitioners from Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, and other countries have convened for extensive discussions in this significant dialogue platform. More than 100 domestic and international experts participate in the forum. The two-day event encompasses plenary and panel discussions that tackle the most pressing development issues in the construction sector, including conferences, presentations, and thematic reports. The speakers at different forum venues are set to deliberate on interconnected industry challenges, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

A highlight of the forum was a presentation delivered by Begman Kulbayev, CEO of KazRICA. Kulbayev addressed the main challenges and pressing problems within Kazakhstan's construction industry. He underscored the importance of industrial construction in enhancing productivity, quality, and safety of construction processes. Furthermore, industrial construction emphasizes the environmental sustainability and energy efficiency of projects.

Approximately 43% of Kazakhstan's territory is considered seismic hazard areas. For over a year and a half, ongoing work has been dedicated to developing the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The draft code features a special chapter dedicated to design and construction in areas of increased seismic risk. We have tried to incorporate the experiences of Europe and other countries with a high risk of seismic activity," Kulbayev remarked.


An essential part of the business program focused on seismic risk assessment, involving the determination of an earthquake's likelihood of a certain magnitude occurring in a specific area. The forum also covered seismic zoning of active seismic territories and the passportization of all existing construction objects. Seismic zoning plays a crucial role in development planning, considering the regional features of the terrain. Specifically, the development of general seismic zoning maps is pivotal for assessing the seismic danger in regions.

Additionally, the forum will discuss current issues regarding the adoption of advanced systems in contemporary construction stages. Participants will exchange views on topics such as: The MOTUS construction system transforming the urban landscape of Central Asia, financial subsidies according to energy-efficient building standards, market development, and the prospects for implementing pilot projects in Central Asia, along with Peikko Group's innovative solutions in industrial construction for precast concrete.

Forum attendees have praised the high-quality thematic content of the business program and the event's high level of organization. It's noteworthy that the expanded program has allowed all participants to become acquainted with new technologies, even those applied in seismic hazard regions. This exchange between practitioners, experts, financial organization representatives, and scientists generates a new impulse for the development of the entire sector.
 

28.02.2024, 10:39 17011

Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Karagoyshin, met with representatives of LEO GROUP CO., LTD

The participants discussed further collaboration on the construction of a factory for industrial pumps production, focusing on rational water usage and storage, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

Attendees included CEO of Leo Mining Investment Co., LTD Chen Xin, CEO of LLC ACQUAER Igor Bachurin, Assistant to the Chairman of LEO GROUP CO., LTD Wu Jiang, as well as leadership from the Industrial and Construction and the Housing and Utilities Sector Committees of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Chinese side presented their manufacturing of large and medium-sized pumps for urban water supply and drainage, water storage projects, and extensive water transfer initiatives. They expressed intentions for ongoing collaboration and support in the development of the country's industrial complex.

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in deep localization of production using advanced technologies for the comfortable provision of citizens in water supply and distribution.

LEO GROUP is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the code 002131. LEO pumps are distributed to over 140 countries and regions in Europe, North, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Their products play a crucial role in various sectors, including water resource management, energy, petrochemicals, metallurgy, mining, fire protection, heating and ventilation, agriculture irrigation, and municipal water supply and drainage.
 

26.02.2024, 16:37 28561

KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF

A meeting took place at the "Kazakhstan Center for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services" with representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), where prospects for collaboration in the development of the Republic of Kazakhstan's housing and infrastructure complex were discussed, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

During the meeting, "Kazakhstan Housing and Communal Services Center" presented information on the progress of reconstruction and construction projects for sewage treatment facilities in 69 cities, funded by various sources.

AFD's Global Director of Sustainable Infrastructure, E. Bodran, outlined the agency's main areas of activity worldwide, along with the financing mechanisms and financial instruments employed by the agency. The French side expressed interest in participating in construction and reconstruction projects in the housing and communal services sector. As part of their regional visit, the agency delegation visited the housing and communal services in the city of Taraz.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to further collaborate to explore AFD's potential participation in projects.
 

26.02.2024, 15:54 28251

Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023

Images | Depositphotos
The trade policy promotion center QazTrade has revealed Kazakhstan’s non-primary export figures for 2023, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the center’s data, the country’s non-organic chemistry product export was at 4.3 billion US dollars.

Kazakhstan exported ferrous metals to the tune of 4.1 billion US dollars, steel and steel products worth 3.2 billion US dollars, equipment and mechanical devices for 1.8 billion US dollars.

In 2023, Kazakhstan’s export of mineral fuels stood at 1.6 billion US dollars, including petroleum products - 66.2%, natural gas - 26.3%, petroleum coke and bitumen - 6.3%, coal tar 0.29%, and distillation products - 0.28%.

The country also exported electrical machinery and equipment to the tune of 1.2 billion US dollars and precious metals for 1.1 billion US dollars.
 

26.02.2024, 11:59 28081

Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024

The Ministry of Energy announced the volume of investments to be injected in construction and commissioning of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The volume of investments is to make around 50 billion tenge, of which 9 billion tenge will be invested in wind power stations, 13 billion tenge will be spent on solar power stations development, and 28 billion tenge will be channeled into hydroelectric power stations, the Ministry replied to official request of Kazinform.

According to the Ministry, in 2024, Kazakhstan plans to commission 11 RES projects with the total capacity of 117.35MW, including three wind power stations with the capacity of 27.45MW, two solar power stations with the capacity of 40MW and six hydroelectric power stations with the capacity of 49.9MW.
 

23.02.2024, 20:43 49931

National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts

Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
Prices rose 9.5% year-on-year in Kazakhstan in January this year, chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Annual inflation for food products stood at 8.2% this January, and fir non-food products was down to 8.6%. Prices for paid services declined slightly, but yet remains high, said Suleimenov during a press conference in Astana.

According to the National bank chief, the monthly inflation rate was 0.8% and is still high than the historic average of 0.6%.

The inflation rate projected for the year dropped to 14.4% in January. The figure stood at 16.4% last December. In the short-term, it is necessary to slow down inflation expectations and their return to the average levels, said the National Bank chairman.

Suleimenov went on to add that price growth is estimated at 7.5-9.5% this year, at 5.5-7.5% next year, and 5-6% in 2026.

The forecast for the economic growth of Kazakhstan was increased to 3.5-4.5% for 2024, and 5.5-6.5% for 2025. The GDP growth is to be driven by greater domestic consumption due to betterment in the business activity in 2024. In 2025, the growth will be attributable to the government measures and planned rise in oil production by Tengizchevroil. In 2026, due to falling oil prices and the current forecast prerequisites, the GDP growth is predicted at 3.5-45%, said Suleimenov.

Earlier it was reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan reduced the base rate to 14.75%.
 

23.02.2024, 17:17 49986

Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70%

Kazakhstan has seen a significant increase in the production of ceramic bricks. Compared to 2022, the volume last year increased more than sevenfold (+70.9%), as reported by the Directorate for the Development of Light, Woodworking, Furniture Industries, and Building Materials Production of JSC "QazIndustry", press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

In 2023, the volume of ceramic brick production reached three million cubic meters, marking a 70.9% increase over 2022", the report states.


The largest share of production was attributed to the Kyzylorda region (29.5%, or 891 thousand cubic meters) and Akmola region (22.7%, or 685.6 thousand cubic meters), as well as the city of Astana (15.9%, or 480.5 thousand cubic meters).

Experts attribute this growth in production to a 19.8% increase in the volume of construction work.

Ceramic brick is the most common type of brick and is widely used in the construction of new buildings.
 

