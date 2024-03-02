Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region

Tell a friend

The Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation of QazIndustry QazIndustry JSC conducted an analysis of industrial development in the Kyzylorda region. Experts report that within the framework of the regional Pool of Industrial Projects, the implementation of 46 projects with an investment volume of about 1.1 trillion tenge is envisaged. It is expected that about 7,200 permanent jobs will be created. Among the key projects are enterprises for the production of composite materials, fiber cement, glass containers, mirrors and others, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.





In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.





According to representatives of QazIndustry, last year eight projects worth 7.3 billion tenge were commissioned in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region and about 400 jobs were created. The bulk of the introduced projects were implemented in the food industry. This includes the production of rice, poultry meat, bakery products, semi-finished potato products and other projects.





On the territory of the regional center - the city of Kyzylorda - there are industrial zones "Serpin" and "Ondiris". There are industrial zones in the Aral, Kazalinsky, Karmakshinsky and Shieli districts.





It should be noted that the Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation at QazIndustry is forming a list of industrial and innovative projects in the manufacturing industry and developing proposals for further improvement of the project support system.