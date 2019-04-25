Energoprojekt to build $25 million clinic in Kazakhstan

Belgrade. December 12. Kazakhstan Today - Energoprojekt Holding AD, a Serbian construction and energy company.



The company said, "its Visokogradnja unit won a $25 million contract to build and equip a clinic in Aktau, Kazakhstan," according to Bloomberg.



"The work is to be completed in 15 months, the company said in an e-mailed statement," the agency reports.



