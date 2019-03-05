In Kazakhstan, prices increase faster than in EEU neighbouring states

Kazakhstan citizens suffer more from inflation than the EEU neighbouring states. In Kazakhstan and Russia, food products have risen most notably, and services in Kyrgyzstan.





According to the results of March, the growth of prices and tariffs for the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 0.5% by February and 1.8% from the beginning of the year. For comparison, in the neighboring countries of the EEU, the inflation rate is lower: in Russia, the price growth within a month was 0.3%, by December 2017 - 0.8%, in Kyrgyzstan, from the beginning of the year it was 1.1%, and within a month the prices for goods and services decreased by 0.3%.





In Kazakhstan and Russia, the prices for food products have risen most noticeably since the beginning of the year - by 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively. While non-food products in Kazakhstan increased by 1.3%, paid services - 1.7%, in Russia - 0.6% and 0.3%.





In Kyrgyzstan, the prices and tariffs for services have increased most strongly since the beginning of the year - at once by 3.2%, while food products went up by 1.3%, and prices for non-food products even fell by 0.5%.





In the first month of spring, beef cost 1,666 tenge per kilogram in Astana, which is by 26.8% cheaper than in Moscow, and by 4.8% more expensive than in Bishkek.





Butter cost 2272 tenge per kg for residents of the capital of Kazakhstan, which is 87.4% less than in the capital of the Russian Federation, and by 24.3% more expensive than in the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic. Milk in Astana cost 237 tenge per liter, 63% less than in Moscow, and 13.5% more than in Bishkek.





Potatoes cost Astana people 142 tons per kg - 29.5% cheaper than in Moscow, and 6.8% more expensive than in Bishkek.





It is notable that eggs and bread cost cheaper in Kazakhstan’s capital, than in the two capitals of the neighbouring states, ten eggs cost 302 tenge, 26.6% less than in Moscow, and 7.4% less than in Bishkek, bread cost 318 tenge per kilogram, 29.3% less than in Moscow and 35.6% less than in Bishkek.









