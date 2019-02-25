Kazakh Innovators sent more than 600 developments for participation in Expo-2017

Holding the Expo-2017 International Exhibition gave impetus to the green transformation of the economy of Kazakhstan. This opinion was expressed by the Chairman of the Board of the Public Chamber of Energy Efficiency and Resource Saving of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yeldos Abakanov, during the press conference in the Government.



Yeldos Abakanov noted that holding of Expo-2017 gave impetus to the green transformation of Kazakhstan's economy, and Kazakhstan's fundamental initiatives in this area, including the Concept on the transition of the country to a green economy and the Green Bridge partnership program determined the development vector until 2050.



Public organizations of Kazakhstan in recent years have conducted a number of events and implemented many projects that cover the topic of the exhibition "Future Energy". Only in 2017 the Public Chamber jointly with partners has implemented about 20 projects in four main directions.



The first is the creation of demonstration sites of green economy for the accumulation and transfer of experience. One of the anchor projects in this direction is the creation of the first "green" village of Arnasay, where the best technologies and practices have been introduced to ensure the comfort of the local population.



To date, the green infrastructure of the village of Arnasay includes a secondary school, the green technology center "Arnasay" and many others.



In particular, in the technology center "Arnasay", on the basis of which 35 green technologies are deployed, in 2015-2017, more than seven thousand Kazakhstanis have been trained the basics of conducting green business, using special technologies.



The second direction is the support of domestic innovators and inventors. In the period from 2014 to 2016, the republican contest "Online Expo-2017" was organized to identify and replicate innovative projects. As a result of the competition, more than 600 applications were submitted, Top-50 technologies were developed, and five solutions were ultimately displayed in the national pavilion Nur Alem.



To ensure sustainability and further support of innovators by public organizations, the Commercialization Office was established to develop the country's transfer capacity. In the Office scientists can get support, in terms of protecting intellectual property rights, technical expertise of projects, as well as their promotion.



The third direction is the involvement of young people in the theme of Expo-2017. Such projects include the creation of the Green Expo-Camp in Arnasay, with the aim of developing international, ecological, ethnographic and intellectual recreation and exchange of experience. Between June and August 2017, more than 1,000 children from all regions of the country took part in the work of the camp.



Also, within the framework of the partnership between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNDP, in January of this year, the Republican contest among young people "My Green Kazakhstan" was launched. The main task of which was to involve young people in broadly covering the implementation of the Concept on the transition of Kazakhstan to a green economy, the theme of Expo-2017, the promotion and application of green technologies and renewable energy sources.



Young people from 14 to 29 took part in the competition. According to the conditions, participants had to shoot a video about the application of green technologies or renewable energy sources used in the region, in the enterprise, in the household or daily life. The contestants submitted about 200 videos, of which the commission selected 16 winners from all regions of the country.



The last direction is the institutional development of the Green Economy Concept. In this direction, work is constantly being done to improve the legal acts, a register of green technologies has been developed.



Source: Prime Minister of the RK - www.primeminister.kz.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.