Kazakhstan improves position at Global Competitiveness Index

The World Economic Forum has published a rating of the Global Competitiveness Index.

According to the rating, Kazakhstan engaged 55th place among 141 countries. In comparison with 2018, our country has grown by 4 positions. Kazakhstan reached this position owing to high indicators in "The development of the local labor market" where our state is 25th and "Assessment of business dynamism" - 35th. Financial system of Kazakhstan is rather low - 104th. Kazakhstan was rated 95th in "Health" and "Innovative potential".

Singapore is in the lead. It is followed by the United States and Hong Kong. Speaking about other post-Soviet republics, Russia is 43rd, Azerbaijan is 58th and Kyrgyzstan is rated 96th.

The Global Competitiveness Index measures countries' readiness for the fourth industrial revolution. Among the measured indicators are the quality of institutions, the state of infrastructure, penetration of IT and modern communications, macroeconomic stability, the consumer market, the labor market, the financial system, the size of domestic market, health, education and skills, the dynamics of business development and the ability to innovate.

