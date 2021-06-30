Kazakhstan introducing mandatory footwear digital labeling

picture from open sources

Kazakhstan will introduce mandatory digital labeling of footwear from November 1, 2021, the press service of the Center for Digital Economy Development reported.





The decision was made after consultations with industry representatives. From November 1, 2021, the production and import of unmarked shoes into Kazakhstan will be prohibited. And the retail business will have an additional year until November 1, 2022 to sell off the remains of unmarked goods. Previously, it was assumed that mandatory digital labeling will be introduced in July 2021, however, many importers order goods from foreign manufacturers for the autumn-winter season six months in advance, "the message says.





For that reason there was a risk that unmarked shoes ordered in the spring would not have time to cross the border of Kazakhstan before July 1.





The business has 5 months to thoroughly prepare for the innovation and more than a year to sell off the leftover unmarked goods. There is a 24/7 helpline on digital labeling for businessmen. The Digital Economy Development Center regularly hosts specialized webinars and provides individual consultations for industry representatives. Information on digital labeling of shoes is posted on the specialized portal markirovka.kz. Therefore, each manufacturer and importer has the opportunity and time to carefully prepare for the new rules of work in the market, "said Bikesh Kurmangaliyeva, general director of the Center for Digital Economy Development.





Bonded warehouses are also preparing for the introduction of mandatory digital labeling. On their territory, during customs procedures, stickers or labels with a digital Data Matrix code will be applied to commodities that have not been marked at foreign manufacturers.





The digital labeling of goods is an international project at the EAEU level. The footwear industry was one of the first to introduce mandatory digital labeling in Kazakhstan.





This decision was made given the level of counterfeit products on the market. Digital footwear labeling will help cleanse the market of counterfeit products and strengthen public control.





Through the Naqty Onim mobile application, consumers will be able to easily verify the authenticity of the labeled product, the Center added.





