Kazakhstan to found food committee

Kazakhstan plans to compensate expenditures for certification of export goods of the country’s agro-industrial complex," Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told the Government meeting.

It is suggested creating a food and processing industries committee at the Agriculture Ministry to form the single agro-processing practice. Besides, it is stipulated to introduce the common approach to develop resource-based and processing industries.





