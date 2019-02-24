KazTransOil to apply the Austrian and Slovak technologies presented at Expo-2017

KazTransOil selected a number of technological solutions of Expo-2017 for application in its work. This was told by the Deputy Director of the Department of Operation of JSC "KazTransOil" Sergei Kostin during a press conference in the Government of Kazakhstan.



He informed that KazTransOil, as the largest oil transporter in Kazakhstan for many years, is engaged in the introduction of energy-saving technologies and equipment at its facilities.



So, within the framework of the last International Exhibition Expo-2017, representatives of the company visited almost all pavilions and selected the technologies of Austria and Slovakia that can be applied in their work.



In particular, the technology of the Austrian company Solid, which is the world's leading supplier of large solar heating and cooling systems, was chosen. KazTransOil plans to conduct trial tests with representatives of Solid and further use these technologies in its office, residential and industrial premises.



KazTransOil also chose technological solutions of the Slovak company EcoCapsule, which is a manufacturer of mobile residential modules equipped with a wind generator and photovoltaic panels.



Modules can be operated at ambient temperatures from -500C to +500C. They are convenient when it is necessary to install temporary or permanent guard posts, as well as for monitoring, observation at oil production facilities, main oil and gas pipelines.



In addition, KazTransOil made a decision to use technological solutions of the Austrian company 1stLevelSolar, which produces mobile solar power plants. Sundrops can be used to charge equipment and conduct field work on remote sites where communications are not available. In this case, the station does not produce noise and harmful emissions.



Source: Prime Minister of the RK - www.primeminister.kz.

