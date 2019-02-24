KZT 500 bln to boost Kazakhstan's export potential

Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Arystan Kabikenov told about the funds allocated in 2019 for raising the country's export potential.

KZT 500 bln will be channeled to expand geography of supplies and commodity classification for the year ahead and not to lose traditional export markets," the speaker told the press conference at the Government.

According to him, the funds committed are expected to back the export-oriented projects at the expense of the previously allotted repayable funds up to KZT 220 bln.

As the Vice Minister added, the Ministry plans to hold trade and economic missions, national exhibitions abroad, marketing promotion of products, carry out complex analysis of marketing outlets, etc.

Export earnings are expected to hit KZT 725 bln by 2021 due to the measures taken at lage," he resumed.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.