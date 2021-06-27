License withdrawn from Capital Bank Kazakhstan

picture from open sources

License has been withdrawn from Capital Bank Kazakhstan JSC, the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market said on Friday.

In accordance with the resolution of the Board of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market No. 74 dated June 24, 2021, it was decided to revoke the Bank's license to conduct banking and other operations and activities in the securities market," the statement reads.

The bank's assets as of the date of revocation of the license amounted to KZT38.5bn, loan portfolio - KZT33.9bn, including by KZT30.4bn or 89.8% of the loan portfolio there were non-performing loans overdue for more than 90 days. The size of liquid assets amounted to KZT149m, unfulfilled customer payments - over KZT15bn.

Deposits of 99% of the bank's depositors are individuals, covered by the guarantee of the Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund JSC.

The bank has appointed a temporary administration. From June 25, 2021, all operations on bank accounts of customers and the bank have been terminated.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.