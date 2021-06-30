Nine assets of Kazakhstan Engineering included in the privatization project

Nine assets of Kazakhstan Engineering JSC, national company, have been included in the privatization project, Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister said.

In accordance with the government decree "On some issues of privatization for 2021-2025" dated December 29, 2020 No. 908, transfer nine assets of JSC NC Kazakhstan Engineering to the competitive environment, including JSC Machine-building plant named after CM. Kirov, JSC Tynys, JSC Semipalatinsk Machine-Building Plant, JSC Semey Engineering, JSC 811 Automotive Repair Plant, JSC Petropavlovsk Heavy Engineering Plant, JSC Munaymash, LLP Kazakhstan Aviation Industry, LLP Steel manufacturing", Sklyar responded to a request from Senator Nurzhan Nursipatov.

As the deputy head of the Cabinet assured, before the sale of assets by the national company, "in accordance with the established procedure, their independent assessment is carried out, taking into account plans for the development of enterprises for a five-year period, production volumes and the availability of technological equipment".





