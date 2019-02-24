Oil prices up

The crude oil prices went up during Thursday's trading sessions on the exchanges of London and New York.

On London-based ICE Futures, the price of Brent crude oil to be delivered in April advanced by $0.96 to $64.56 a barrel.

The value of a WTI crude futures contract for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $0.51 to $54.41 per barrel.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.