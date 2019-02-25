Over 80 thousand young people in Kazakhstan are unemployed

It should be noted the there is an effective fighting against youth unemployment: its level has decreased to 3.9% - it's 82 thousand young people, finprom.kz informs.





The unemployment rate among young people in the first half of 2018 was preliminary 3.9%, for the same period last year - 4.1%. Reduction of unemployment of young people is associated with an increase in the number of employees by 3.1%, from 1.5 to 1.6 million people. The number of self-employed, on the contrary, decreased by 7.9% and amounted to 455.6 thousand people (first half-year 2017 - 494.9 thousand people).





The same time the number of labour has practically not changed, having increased only by 0.2% year-over-year. The employed population increased by 0.4% (plus 8.6 thousand people).





People who are not part of the labour force has decreased by 3.5%, from 1.41 to 1.36 million people.





Taking into account the long-term dynamics there is a downward trend in the level of youth unemployment. Over the period 2012-2017, the unemployment rate of the population aged 15 to 28 fell from 5.4% to 3.9%.





The number of young people living in Astana without work is 6,3 thousand (a year earlier - 6,1 thousand).





The smallest number of unemployed youth is still in the North region - 1.5 thousand people (a year earlier - 1.3 thousand people).





The highest unemployment rate among the population from 15-28 years is in Almaty - 6.5% (last year- 6.7%), Karaganda region - 4.9% (a year earlier - 5%) and Astana - 4.6% (last year - 4.5%).





By type of activity, the sphere of wholesale and retail trade, repair of cars and motorcycles are of the greatest interest among young people. In this sector, 16.5% of all working young people are employed, which makes 335.6 thousand people.





The second most common type of activity is agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 276.7 thousand people (specific weight - 13.6%).





In the sphere of education, the number of working young people is 229.2 thousand people (specific weight - 11.2%). In the industry, 221.7 thousand young people are employed (the share is 10.9%).





The construction bottoms the TOP-5 of the most highly sought-after activities among the youth. In this area, the number of working youth is 149,5 thousand people. (specific weight - 7.3%).









