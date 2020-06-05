PM holds meeting of State Commission on Restoring Economic Growth

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired the first meeting of the State Commission on Restoring Economic Growth under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov, Chair of the National Bank Erbolat Dossaev, Chair of the Board of JSC Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Chair of the Presidium of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Timur Kulibayev, Governor of Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov, heads of regions and industry associations took part in the meeting.





The prime minister noted that the main task of the State Commission is to draft a new Strategic Development Plan of Kazakhstan until 2025, which will be submitted for consideration by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan until Aug. 1, 2020.





The document will determine the guidelines for the new economic course of the country for the medium term, including fundamentally new approaches to the implementation of institutional and structural reforms in the economy, taking into account changes in the external economic situation.





“The strategic plan will be the answer to the new economic reality. We need to develop and take measures to form a new structure of the economy of Kazakhstan with the maximum use of the country's competitive advantages,” said Mamin.





The head of government noted the importance of taking drastic measures to increase the self-sufficiency of the economy with the focus of state support on building the capacity of domestic production, ensuring complete food security and becoming Kazakhstan as a world food hub, actively building up export potential and building it into global value chains, targeting attracting quality investments, development of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as digitalization of all spheres of life.













