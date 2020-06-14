PM holds meeting of Transport Council

Prime Minister Askar Mamin chaired a meeting of the Transport Council.

The issues of implementing the projects in transport car production, the development of railway infrastructure and, in general, the transit and transport potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan were considered.

In particular, it is planned to take measures to increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstan railway transit corridors by minimizing administrative barriers, optimizing tariff policies, modernizing infrastructure, increasing container service, including increasing the speed of container trains.

It is necessary to intensify efforts to further develop the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan and increase its competitiveness in the global container transport market," Mamin said.

The head of government instructed to complete timely and high-quality large-scale infrastructure projects planned for the current year in the road sector, and to accelerate the introduction of toll on roads.

The meeting participants also considered a set of measures for the development of urban passenger traffic, the use of navigation seals on transport in the EAEU, and other issues.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.