President: Growth of inflation is most serious threat to Kazakhstan economy

In Kazakhstan, the priority should be given to inflation issues. This was stated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Saturday.





“The list of priority tasks should include inflation issues, including food inflation. We all understand that the growth of inflation in Kazakhstan is a serious threat to the further economic development of our country and social well-being," the Head of State said.





Tokayev stressed that the National Bank and the Government should closely deal with these issues.













