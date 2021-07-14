President: Growth of inflation is most serious threat to Kazakhstan economy

“The list of priority tasks should include inflation issues, including food inflation. We all understand that the growth of inflation in Kazakhstan is a serious threat to the further economic development of our country and social well-being," the Head of State said.
Tokayev stressed that the National Bank and the Government should closely deal with these issues.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.