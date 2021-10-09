President of Kazakhstan met National Bank's head

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the president's press service said in a statement.
The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary outcomes of the implementation of monetary policy for nine months of the year, the global economy’s active recovery, and return to the pre-COVID-19 levels as well as the start of the transition to a tougher monetary policy by the central banks of developed countries.
Dossayev briefed on the accelerated annual inflation of up to 8.9% in September, with paid services, especially in education and renting, mostly contributing to the inflation.
Tokayev was also informed on the implementation of the complex of anti-inflation response measures and main areas of disinflation monetary policy carried out by the Bank together with the Government. Drop in the prices for socially significant foods from a maximum of 10.4% in August to 9.6% in September was noted.
During the meeting, the Chairman of the National Bank said that the commodity prices remain high due to increased prices for raw materials and limited supplies and high demands in the world. Energy price outlook until the end of 2021 and for 2020 was presented.
The Head of State was reported on the state of international reserves of the National Bank and assets of the National Fund as well as the situation in the currency market.
The Kazakh President was presented the preliminary outcomes of the work on developing the National Payment System and creating the National Digital Biometric Identification Platform.
Cost of new housing increased in September in Kazakhstan
08.10.2021, 17:44 18739
Images | polsov.com
The cost of new housing climbed in September in Kazakhstan, reports the Statistics Agency.
The cost of 1 sq. m of new housing in Kazakhstan in September 2021 increased by 0.7% and amounted to T346,152," the report says.
The resale value of 1 square meter of comfortable housing in September increased by 1% and amounted to T275,866.
Rent price for 1 sq. m of comfortable housing increased by 2.5% to T1,877.
Fitch: Kcell stake sale will not change competitive environment in Kazakhstan
07.10.2021, 11:51 47197
Kazakhtelecom JSC's (Kaztel; BBB-/Stable) sale of a 24% stake in Kcell JSC (BB+/Stable), the second largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, will not affect Kaztel's credit profile nor the strength of the parent-subsidiary linkage, Fitch Ratings
says.
Kaztel will remain a controlling shareholder in Kcell with a 51% share. The decline to 51% from 75% will not lead to the loss of any significant governance or operating benefits for Kaztel, which should still be able to influence Kcell's major decisions.
We believe Kaztel views Kcell as a strategic investment. Kcell is instrumental for Kaztel's mobile strategy as it allows the parent to have leading market positions in the Kazakh mobile segment and to benefit from large efficiencies of scale", the report says.
Kaztel also owns 100% in Mobile Telecom Service LLP (MTS), the third largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, operating under the Tele2 brand. We do not expect the stake sale to significantly change the competitive environment in the country's mobile segment. Kaztel is required to manage Kcell as a separate entity to comply with regulatory requirements. This involves having a separate branding and independent tariff policy, as well as maintaining a majority of independent members in Kcell's board of directors. The company's nine-member board will continue to maintain a regulator-required majority of independent directors, alongside an independent chairperson.
The transaction is likely to lead to an increase in minority dividend leakage at the Kaztel level. In 2020, Kcell distributed KZT9 billion, or around 90% of 2019 net profit, as dividends. We do not yet have clarity over the likely use of the proceeds from the sale. In our most conservative scenario, Kaztel may distribute all the proceeds as dividends. However, even in this scenario, we expect that the company's leverage should remain comfortably below its downgrade threshold of 2.3x for funds from operations net leverage (less than 1.5x at end-2020)", Fitch Ratings says.
According to the experts, the transaction does not change the strength of the parent-subsidiary linkage. The single-notch differential between the ratings of Kcell and Kaztel already reflects Kcell's standalone status as a public company with a significant minority shareholding and the parent's commitment to running Kcell as a separate entity. The transaction does not have an impact on the strong operational integration of the two companies. Kcell heavily relies on the parent for the provision of backbone network coverage while the two sister companies (Kcell and MTS) also share mobile infrastructure.
Constructors addressed to Mamin because of prices for building materials
06.10.2021, 10:15 51058
Images | kursiv.kz
Kazakhstan needs a stabilization fund for objects built with budget funds, the Constructors Associationof Kazakhstan adressed the letter to the Prime Minister Askar Mamin.
The prices have climbed for rebar, cement, inert materials and diesel fuel, thus, the owners of special equipment for transportation of concrete mixtures initiated an increase in the cost of transporting concrete from T2.5 thousand / cubic meter to T3.5 thousand / cubic meter, excluding VAT," the letter says.
The association has called to consider establishment of stabilization fund for objects built with budget funds, by analogy with food products.